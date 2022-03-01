PREVIEW | Diamond Dogs vs Nicholls State

Louisiana Tech (5-2) will travel to Nicholls State (4-4) for a midweek contest on Tuesday night.

Game Times | Tuesday 6:30 PM

TV/Radio | NA/SportsTalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (238-185 in 9 seasons as a HC, 166-92 in 5+ seasons at LA Tech)

Nicholls State HC | Mike Silva (4-4 in 1 season as a HC, 4-4 in 1 season at Nicholls State)

Pitching Probables

Tuesday | LHP Cade Gibson (1-0, 3.00) vs TBA

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | SS Taylor Young (.400, 1 HR, 4 RBI), OF Philip Matulia (.429, 1 HR, 5 RBI), Jorge Corona (.231, 1 HR, 6 RBI), OF Cole McConnell (.286, 1 HR, 9 RBI), OF Steele Netterville (.227, 1 HR, 5 RBI), RHP Kyle Crigger (1-0, 0.00), RHP Landon Tomkins (0-0, 0.00), LHP Jackson Lancaster (0-0, 5.06)

PREVIEW | Louisiana Tech will hit the road for the first of a five-game road trip at Nicholls State on Tuesday night.

After dropping a doubleheader against Tulane on Sunday, the Bulldogs will be looking to get back in the win column against the Colonels.

The Bulldogs struggled in offensively in the series only scoring 12 runs over the course of the 3-game set.

Adarius Myers was one of the bright spots offensively. The junior went 4/9 (.444) in the series with 1 HR and 5 RBI.

Cade Gibson will get the start on the mound for Tech.

The left-hander earned his first win of 2022 against #8 LSU last Wednesday when allowed 3 earned runs in 5 innings of work.

Scouting the Nicholls State Colonels

Key Players | CF Wes Toups (.450, 1 HR, 9 RBI), SS Parker Coddou (.364, 2 HR, 4 RBI), RF Xane Washington (.357, 2 HR, 7 RBI), 1B Edgar Alvarez (.310, 2 HR, 10 RBI), RHP Chase Gearing (1-0, 2.70), RHP Nick Heckman (0-0, 4.15)

PREVIEW | Nicholls State enters its matchup with Louisiana Tech at 4-4 overall on the young season.

Mike Silva is in his first season as the HC in Thibodeaux. Silva served as the Pitching Coach at Louisiana Tech from 2019-2021.

The Colonels dropped 3 of 4 against Missouri in Thibodeaux to open the Mike Silva era on opening weekend.

After falling to Tulane 7-5 last Wednesday, the Colonels bounced back with a 3-game sweep of Mississippi Valley State this past weekend.

During the sweep, Nicholls scored 37 runs offensively.

Wes Toups leads the Colonels offensively with a .450 batting average to go along with 1 HR and 9 RBI over his first 8 games of the season.

Parker Coddou, Xane Washington, and Edgar Alvarez each have 2 HR in the early going.

Full Breakdown on Nicholls State

---

