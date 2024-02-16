Louisiana Tech (0-0) will open its 2024 season at home against Northern Colorado (0-0) in a 4-game series this weekend.

Dates/Times | Friday 4 PM, Saturday 12 PM (DH), Sunday 1 PM

Location | JC Love Field at Pat Patterson Park in Ruston, LA

TV | None

Radio | SportsTalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (223-142 in seven seasons at LA Tech)

Northern Colorado HC | Mike Anderson (11-34 in one season at Northern Colorado)

Pitching Probables | Reed Smith vs RHP Dylan Smith, LHP Luke Nichols vs TBA, RHP Turner Swistak vs TBA, TBA vs TBA

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Returners | Logan McLeod (.304, 1 HR, 29 RBI), Dalton Davis (.290, 15 HR, 58 RBI), Jorge Corona (.282, 9 HR, 35 RBI), Ethan Bates (.270, 16 RBI & 4-3 w/ 3.02 ERA in 44.2 IP)

It's baseball season, and the Diamond Dogs are excited to hit the ground running in 2024.

After finishing 28-31 a season ago, Lane Burroughs squad will be looking for better results this season.

Burroughs team was picked to finish 3rd in the Conference USA preseason poll.

Ethan Bates is back for the Diamond Dogs in 2024 after being named a 3rd team All-American after a stellar year in 2023 that saw him hit 16 home runs at the plate and collect 10 saves on the mound.

Dalton Davis homered 11 times in the final 14 games of 2023 and is back in the heart of Tech's lineup.

Reed Smith will get the start on the mound for the Bulldogs on Friday afternoon. Smith finished 4-4 in 52 innings pitched last season.

JC transfer Luke Nichols and Tennessee transfer Turner Swistak will get the starts in the doubleheader on Saturday.

Scouting the Bears

Northern Colorado will play the first of 16 straight games on the road to open the season on Friday afternoon.

The Bears finished 11-34 a season ago and were picked to finish 5th out of 6 teams in the Summit League preseason poll for 2024.

Jake King leads a lineup that returns all nine starters from a season. King hit .314 with 1 HR and 19 RBI in 2023.

Caden Wagner hit .300 last season and led the team with 6 home runs in 2023.

Dylan Smith is back to anchor the pitching staff after throwing a team-high 74.1 innings last season.

