Louisiana Tech (14-14, 4-5) will host Northwestern State (15-12, 2-1) in a one-game matchup on Tuesday night in Natchitoches. This will be the first of four road games for the Bulldogs this week, the other three being at Rice in Houston.

Game Time | Tuesday @ 6pm

Radio/TV | Sportstalk 97.7 FM/ESPN+

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (219-125 in 6+ seasons at LA Tech)

Northwestern State HC | Bobby Barbier (167-154 in 6+ seasons at NSU)

Projected Pitching Matchup

Tuesday | RHP Reed Smith vs RHP Andrew Cossio

Bulldogs Scouting Report

LF Adarius Myers (.281, 13 RBI, 2 HR), SS Logan McLeod (.306, 12 RBI, 0 HR), C Jorge Corona (.297, 15 RBI, 6 HR), 1B Dalton Davis (.262, 20 RBI, 4 HR), RF Philip Matulia (.221, 26 RBI, 11 HR), 3B Ethan Bates (.216, 10 RBI, 5 HR), DH Walker Burchfield (.313, 14 RBI, 2 HR), CF Brody Drost (.192, 11 RBI, 4 HR), 2B Will Safford (.152, 5 RBI, 0 HR), RHP Landon Tomkins (3-0, 3.00 ERA, 25 K), RHP Reed Smith (1-3, 10.18 ERA, 17 K),

Team Rundown

Following the series loss against Dallas Baptist, the Bulldogs look to bounce back against in-state foe Northwestern State on Tuesday.

Jonathan Fincher earned his 5th win this season for the Bulldogs and is now 3-0 in C-USA play.

A positive from the DBU series was Tech’s ability to hit the long ball in the first two games. They hit 5 total bombs coming from Philip Matulia (2), Brody Drost, Walker Burchfield, and Dalton Davis.

Logan McLeod has emerged as the Bulldogs’ batting average leader among non-DH players at .306, only trailing Walker Burchfield for the top stop on the team with a .313 average.

Matulia increased his lead as the leader in RBIs with 26, and home runs with 11 on the season.

Heading into this matchup, Louisiana Tech is 3-3 in midweek games this year with wins against Ole Miss, Air Force, and Sacramento State, and losses against Ole Miss*, Air Force, and ULM.

Demons Scouting Report

1B Michael Dattalo (.363, 20 RBI, 1 HR), LF Jeffrey Elkins (.322, 13 RBI, 4 HR), 2B Daunte Stuart (.302, 19 RBI, 4 HR), 3B Jake Haze (.238, 14 RBI, 0 HR), RF Gabe Colaianni (.232, 13 RBI, 2 HR), CF Jacob Farrell (.229, 10 RBI, 2 HR), DH Broch Holmes (.255, 7 RBI, 2 HR), C Brayden Cust (.182, 4 RBI, 1 HR), SS Caleb Castle (.164, 5 RBI, 0 HR), RHP Andrew Cossio (0-0, 6.75 ERA, 14 K), RHP Kyle Froehlich (2-0. 1.15 ERA, 18 K)

Team Rundown

The Demons are coming off a conference series win at New Orleans in which they won the first game 11-8, lost the second game 10-2, and won the third game 4-1.

As a unit, Northwestern State bats at .255 compared to Tech’s .242 average, while also averaging 8.2 hits a game compared to Tech’s 7.9.

However, the Demons have only hit 22 home runs during the season compared to the Diamond Dogs’ impressive mark of 41.

Offensively, NSU is led by Michael Dattalo, Jeffrey Elkins, and Daunte Stuart. They have accounted for batting averages of .363, .322, and .302 as well as 20, 13, and 19 RBIs respectively.

Andrew Cossio will get the start for the Demons on the mound who has thrown three shutouts this year and contributes to a team ERA of 4.81.

RPI

Louisiana Tech #164

Northwestern State #152

University Comparison

Louisiana Tech | Location: Ruston, Louisiana | Conference: C-USA | Enrollment:11,037

Northwestern State | Location: Natchitoches, Louisiana | Conference: Southland | Enrollment:9,839

Stadium Information

Brown-Stroud Field

Opened: 1939

Capacity: 1,200

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Diamond Dogs Baseball.



