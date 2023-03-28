Louisiana Tech (12-12, 3-3) will host Sacramento State (12-11, 2-4) in a one game midweek game on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs lead the all-time series against the Hornets 17-14, with the last matchup being in a WAC series back in 2013. This will be Tech’s first of four home games this week, the other three coming in a pivotal C-USA weekend series against Dallas Baptist.

Game Time | Tuesday @6pm

TV/Radio | CUSA.tv/Sportstalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (217-123 in 6+ seasons at LA Tech)

Sacramento State HC | Reggie Christiansen (382-316 in 12+ seaons at Sac. State)

Projected Pitching Matchup

Tuesday | TBA vs TBA

Bulldogs Scouting Report

Key Players | LF Adarius Myers (.301, 13 RBI, 2 HR), SS Logan McLeod (.286, 8 RBI, 0 HR), C Jorge Corona (.260, 10 RBI, 4 HR), 1B Dalton Davis (.242, 18 RBI, 3 HR), 3B Ethan Bates (.235, 9 RBI, 5 HR), RF Philip Matulia (.205, 20 RBI, 8 HR), DH Walker Burchfield (.286, 11 RBI, 1 HR), 1B Karson Evans (.242, 11 RBI, 2 HR), RF Jonathan Hogart (.226, 6 RBI, 2 HR), RHP Landon Tomkins (3-0, 3.18 ERA, 20 K), RHP Rawley Hector (1-3, 7.33 ERA, 15 K)

Team Rundown

The Diamond Dogs are currently 2-3 in midweek games on the season, with the last outing being a loss to ULM.

Louisiana Tech seemed to gain momentum during the Western Kentucky series win, and looks to maintain that momentum into Tuesday night and more importantly into their first of two weekend series against C-USA foe DBU.

Offensively for the Bulldogs, LF Adarius Myers leads the starters in batting average at .301, followed by SS Logan McLeod .286, and C Jorge Corona at .260.

RF Philip Matulia leads Tech in RBIs with 20, trailed by 1B Dalton Davis with 18, and Myers with 13.

In the home run department, Matulia lead that category as well with 8 bombs, 3B Ethan Bates is second on the team with 5, and Corona comes in third with 4.

On the mound, LHP Jonathan Fincher leads the team in wins with 4 and strikeouts with 39 and RHP Alec Sparks comes in second in strikeouts with 30, while RHP Landon Tomkins comes second in wins with 3.

Hornets Scouting Report

Key Players | SS Wehiwa Aloy (.378, 16 RBI, 4 HR), 1B Martin Vincelli-Simard (.289, 23 RBI, 5 HR), 3B Jorge Bojorquez (.286, 9 RBI, 2 HR), CF Josh Rolling (.259, 10 RBI, 3 HR), LF Jeffrey Heard (.246, 10 RBI, 2 HR), DH Cesar Valero (.221, 14 RBI, 2 HR), 2B Gunner Gouldsmith (.436, 8 RBI, 2 HR), 1B JP Smith (.270, 11 RBI, 3 HR), C Jacob Cortez (.250, 4 RBI, 1 HR), LHP Max Pettey (1-0, 3.07 ERA, 14 K), RHP Zack Gagnon (1-0, 14.00 ERA, 9 K)

Team Rundown

Sacramento State is undefeated in midweek games this year at 4-0 with wins over Nevada, UC Davis, San Jose State, and at Fresno State.

The Hornets are coming off a WAC series loss to Abilene Christian on the road. After winning the first game 8-4, the Hornets went on to lose 0-10 in 7 innings on Saturday, and 5-20 in 7 innings on Sunday’s series finale.

Sacramento State’s biggest threats offensively have been SS Wehiwa Aloy and 1B Martin Vincelli-Simard. Aloy has an impressive batting average of .378 with 16 RBIs and 4 HR while Vincelli-Simard has a .289 batting average to go with 23 RBIs and 5 homers.

On the defensive end, the Hornets allow approximately 6.7 runs per game, with shutout performances against St. Thomas and Fresno State.

RPI

Louisiana Tech #184

Sacramento State #160

University Comparison

Louisiana Tech | Location: Ruston, Louisiana | Conference: C-USA | Enrollment:11,037

Sacramento State | Location: Sacramento, California | Conference: WAC | Enrollment:31,573

Stadium Information

J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park

Opened: 1971

Capacity: 2,100

---

