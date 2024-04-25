Louisiana Tech (30-13, 8-4) will host Sam Houston State (24-17, 7-8) in a 3-game Conference USA series this weekend.

Dates/Times | Friday 6 PM, Saturday 2 PM, Sunday 1 PM

Location | JC Love Field at Pat Patterson Park in Ruston, LA

TV/Stream | ESPN+

Radio | SportsTalk 97.7 FM/LA Tech Athletics App

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (263-155 in 8th season at LA Tech)

Sam Houston State HC | Jay Sirianni (131-99 in his 5th season at Sam Houston State)

Pitching Probables | LA Tech RHP Reed Smith (4-3, 5.74) vs Sam Houston State RHP Collin Atkinson (4-3, 4.06), LA Tech LHP Luke Nichols (3-2, 4.05) vs Sam Houston State LHP Michael Watson (4-1, 3.30), LA Tech RHP Turner Swistak (5-2, 5.44) vs Sam Houston State LHP Marshall Wales (1-1, 1.59)

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | CF Cole McConnell (.411, 12 HR, 52 RBI), 1B/DH Dalton Davis (.319, 5 HR, 35 RBI), DH/RF Ethan Bates (.320, 10 HR, 51 RBI), 2B Mike Ballard (.327, 2 HR, 22 RBI), C Jorge Corona (.291, 6 HR, 27 RBI), RHP Grant Hubka (3-0, 4.86), RHP Sam Brodersen (4-1, 1.96), RHP Ethan Bates (1-1, 2.81)

Louisiana Tech continued its winning ways with a 10-7 victory over Nicholls on Wednesday night.

Mike Ballard, Dalton Davis, and Kasten Furr all homered for the 'Dogs in the victory.

Davis set a season-high with 5 RBI from his leadoff spot in the lineup.

Ethan Bates notched his 12th save with a scoreless ninth inning to secure the win. The 12 saves for Bates ranks 1st nationally.

Scouting the Bearkats

Key Players | C Walker Janek (.381, 12 HR, 39 RBI), 1B Hunter Autrey (.343, 9 HR, 34 RBI), 3B Jeffrey David (.340, 1 HR, 24 RBI), DH Malachi Lott (.311, 8 HR, 34 RBI), RHP Chandler David (2-3, 3.86), RHP Logan Hewitt (1-1, 4.36)

Sam Houston State comes to Ruston having swept Middle Tennessee last weekend before falling at Baylor on Tuesday night.

Walker Janek leads a Bearkat offense that is averaging 6.6 runs per game.

Janek, a projected first round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, is hitting .381 with 12 HR and 39 RBI this season.

The Bearkats rank 41st nationally with a 4.70 team era.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Diamond Dogs baseball throughout the 2024 season.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue