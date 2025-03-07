PREVIEW | Diamond Dogs vs South Alabama

Louisiana Tech (8-5) will host South Alabama (7-5) in a three-game series at J.C. Love Field this weekend.

Dates/Times | Friday 4 PM, Saturday 12 PM, Sunday 1 PM

Location | J.C. Love Field in Ruston, LA

TV/Streaming | ESPN+

Radio | SportsTalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (276-166 in 9th season at LA Tech)

South Alabama HC | Mark Calvi (405-316 in his 14th season at South Alabama)

Pitching Probables | RHP Grant Hubka (1-2, 4.05) vs RHP Zach Stevens (1-0, 3.00), LHP Luke Cooley (3-0, 1.20) vs LHP Zach Willingham (1-1, 2.25), TBA vs TBA

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | Garrison Berkley (.417, 4 2B, 2 3B, 5 RBI), Michael Ballard (.340, 3 HR, 14 RBI), Zeb Ruddell (.308, 2 2B, 9 RBI), Logan Forsythe (5 app, 8.1 IP, 8 K, 4.32 ERA), Nate Crider (5 app, 7.1 IP, 9 K, 2.45 ERA), Blake Hooks (4 app, 7.2 IP, 7 K, 1.17 ERA)

Louisiana Tech earned a two-game midweek sweep over Nicholls.

The Bulldog bats came alive scoring 29 runs over the two game series.

Zeb Ruddell was 5/6 (.833) in the series and drove in four runs. The Monroe, LA native is hitting .524 over his last seven games.

Tech pitching tossed consecutive shutouts against the Colonels and only allowed six hits combined over the two games.

Scouting the Jaguars

Key Players | Lucas Ismaili (.464, 1 HR, 6 RBI), Rett Johnson (.344, 3 RBI), John Smith III (.341, 5 RBI), John Gillis (3 app, 3 IP, 5 K, 0.00 ERA), Andrew Floyd (4 app, 7.1 IP, 3 K, 0.00 ERA), Garret Kangas (4 app, 5.2 IP, 8 K, 0.00 ERA)

South Alabama comes to Ruston after winning two of three against Jacksonville this past weekend.

The Jaguars are hitting .287 as a team and are averaging 6.1 runs per game.

Lucas Ismaili had six hits and scored four runs in the series victory over Jacksonville. Ismaili has only struck out one time in 38 plate appearances this season.

South Alabama comes to Ruston with a 4.50 team ERA.

Zach Stevens will get the start on Friday night. Opponents are hitting .204 off the right-hander this season.

---

Join the discussion regarding the series with South Alabama on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Diamond Dogs baseballl throughout the 2024 season.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue