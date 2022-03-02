PREVIEW | Diamond Dogs vs Southeastern

Louisiana Tech (5-3) will travel to Southeastern (3-5) for a midweek contest on Wednesday night.

Game Times | Tuesday 6:00 PM

TV/Radio | ESPN+/SportsTalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (238-186 in 8+ seasons as a HC, 166-93 in 5+ seasons at LA Tech)

Southeastern HC | Matt Riser (268-171 in 8+ seasons as a HC, 268-171 in 8+ seasons at Southeastern)

Pitching Probables

Wednesday | RHP Jarret Whorff (0-1, 5.40) vs TBA

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | SS Taylor Young (.429, 1 HR, 4 RBI), OF Philip Matulia (.360, 1 HR, 6 RBI), Jorge Corona (.200, 1 HR, 6 RBI), OF Cole McConnell (.250, 1 HR, 9 RBI), OF Steele Netterville (.240, 2 HR, 58RBI), RHP Kyle Crigger (1-0, 0.00), RHP Landon Tomkins (0-0, 0.00), LHP Jackson Lancaster (0-0, 5.06)

PREVIEW | Louisiana Tech dropped a road contest at Nicholls State 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Cade Gibson took the loss on the mound after allowing 5 earned runs in 6.1 innings of work.

Gibson had allowed only 1 earned run through his first 6 innings of work before running into trouble in the 7th.

The Colonels scored 4 runs on 3 hits and 3 walks in the inning to take a 5-4 lead.

Offensively, Louisiana Tech struggled in the contest with only 5 hits and 2 BB.

Steele Netterville his a 3-run HR in the 1st inning to give Tech an early 3-0 lead.

Taylor Young had 2 2B in the contest.

Scouting the Southeastern Lions

Key Players | 2B Rhett Rosevear (.320, 1 HR, 3 RBI), SS Evan Keller (.300, 4 RBI), C Bryce Grizzaffi (.296, 3 RBI), 1B Preston Faulkner (.286, 5 RBI), RHP Daniel Dugas (1-0, 0.00), RHP Gage Trahan (0-0, 1.35), RHP Andrew Landry (1-1, 5.40)

PREVIEW | Southeastern dropped its midweek contest 23-1 to Tulane on Tuesday night.

Nothing went right throughout the evening for the Lions as they allowed 16 hits, 10 BB and committed 3 errors defensively.

Offensively, Southeastern is hitting .210 as a team and averaging 3.8 runs over its first 8 games.

On the mound, Matt Riser's club has a 6.22 ERA.

