Louisiana Tech (12-1) will host Southern Miss (8-5) in a 3-game series this weekend in Ruston.

Dates/Times | Friday 6 PM, Saturday 2 PM, Sunday 1 PM

Location | JC Love Field at Pat Patterson Park in Ruston, LA

TV/Stream | ESPN+

Radio | SportsTalk 97.7 FM/LA Tech Athletics App

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (235-143 in 8th season at LA Tech)

Southern Miss HC | Christian Ostrander (8-5 in his 1st season at Southern Miss

Pitching Probables | LA Tech RHP Reed Smith vs Southern Miss RHP Niko Mazza (2-0, 1.96), LA Tech LHP Luke Nichols vs Southern Miss RHP Billy Oldham (2-0, 3.00), LA Tech RHP Turner Swistak vs Southern Miss RHP Will Armistead (0-1, 6.75)

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | LF Adarius Myers (.286, 0 HR, 3 RBI), DH/RHP Ethan Bates (.370, 2 HR, 14 RBI/0-0, 1.42 ERA, 13 K), C Jorge Corona (.286, 2 HR, 9 RBI), 1B/OF Dalton Davis (.327, 3 HR, 17 RBI) 2B Michael Ballard (.426, 5 RBI), CF Cole McConnell (.378, 3 HR, 14 RBI), RHP Sam Brodersen (2-0, 0.00 ERA), RHP Grant Hubka (2-0, 2.70 ERA), Ryan Harland (0-0, 1.23 ERA)

Louisiana Tech suffered its first loss of the season as the hands of Xavier 6-4 on Wednesday night.

Dalton Davis homered for the 3rd time this season in the defeat.

On the mound, Sam Brodersen and Ethan Bates continue to be lights out at the back end of games for Lane Burroughs club.

Brodersen has pitched 10 innings, allowed 1 hit, and struck out 19. The right-hander has yet to allow a run.

Bates has allowed 1 earned run in 6.1 innings pitched. The right-hander has allowed only 2 hits and struck out 13.

Scouting the Golden Eagles

Key Players | CF Dalton McIntyre (.303, 5 RBI), 3B Seth Smith (.286, 8 RBI), RF Carson Paetow (.278, 2 HR, 8 RBI), DH Slade Wilks (.250, 2 HR, 8 RBI), RHP Colby Allen (1-0, 2.40), RHP JB Middleton (0-0, 0.00), LHP Kros Silvey (1-2, 3.75)

Christian Ostrander is in his first season as the head coach in Hattiesburg and has the Golden Eagles off to an 8-5 start in 2024.

The Golden Eagles have gone to back-to-back Super Regionals and are looking to get to Omaha this season.

Outside of Carson Paetow and Slade Wilks, the Golden Eagles are in the process of breaking in seven new starters on the offensive side of things.

The Golden Eagles are hitting .235 and are averaging 5.7 runs per game.

Niko Mazza and Billy Oldham headline a pitching staff that has compiled a 4.04 team era through 13 games.

The duo combined for 13 wins on the bump a season ago.

