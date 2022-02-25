PREVIEW | Diamond Dogs vs Tulane

Louisiana Tech (4-0) will host Tulane (4-0) in a 3-game series at J.C. Love Field this weekend.

Game Times | Friday 6 PM, Saturday 2 PM, Sunday 1 PM

TV/Radio | CUSA.tv/SportsTalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (237-183 in 9 seasons as a HC, 165-90 in 5+ seasons at LA Tech)

Tulane HC | Travis Jewett (134-116 in 5+ seasons as a HC, 134-116 in 5+ seasons at Tulane)

Pitching Probables

Friday | LHP Jonathan Fincher (1-0, 5.40) vs RHP Tyler Hoffman (0-0, 4.15)

Saturday | RHP Ryan Jennings (0-0, 8.31) vs LHP Dylan Carmouche (1-0, 0.00)

Sunday | RHP Jarret Whorff (0-0, 4.50) vs RHP Michael Massey (0-0, 2.25)

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | SS Taylor Young (.571, 1 HR, 4 RBI), OF Philip Matulia (.438, 1 HR, 5 RBI), Jorge Corona (.294, 1 HR, 4 RBI), OF Cole McConnell (.286, 1 HR, 6 RBI), OF Steele Netterville (.214, 1 HR, 4 RBI), RHP Kyle Crigger (1-0, 0.00), RHP Greg Martinez (1-0, 3.60), LHP Jackson Lancaster (0-0, 8.10)

PREVIEW | Louisiana Tech earned its 4th win of the 2022 season with an 11-6 victory over #8 LSU on Wednesday night.

Cade Gibson earned his first win of the season on the mound after allowing only 3 earned runs in 5 innings of work.

The left-hander had 8 strikeouts.

Offensively, Taylor Young went 3/4 with 4 RBI. The senior SS also hit his first home-run of the season, an opposite field shot in the 7th innings.

The trio of Young, Philip Matulia and Cole McConnell combined to go 7/13 at the plate with 9 RBI in the win.

Louisiana Tech swept Tulane in a 3-game series down in New Orleans a season ago.

Scouting the Tulane Green Wave

Key Players | INF Trevor Minder (.429, 1 HR, 1 RBI), 2B Chase Engelhard (.385, 1 HR, 6 RBI), DH Brennan Lambert (.375, 1 HR, 2 RBI), C Bennett Lee (.313, 1 RBI), RHP Grant Siegel (1-0, 0.00), RHP Zach Devito (1-0, 0.00), RHP Ben Tate (0-0, 0.00), RHP Brian Valigosky (0-0, 5.40)

PREVIEW | Like Louisiana Tech, Tulane is off to a 4-0 start in 2022.

The Green Wave swept UMass-Lowell at home to open the season and earned a 7-5 win at Nicholls on Wednesday night.

Bennett Lee is back at catcher for the Green Wave in 2022. The All-American hit .440 with 4 HR and 28 RBI as a freshman in 2021.

Through 4 games, Tulane is averaging 8.5 runs per game.

On the mound, Dylan Carmouche will get the start on Saturday.

The 6'6 left-hander from Denham Springs, LA transferred into the Tulane program in the off-season after spending his freshman season at Mississippi State.

Carmouche tossed 6 shutout innings in his Tulane debut against UMass-Lowell last weekend.

Tulane's pitching staff has a 2.75 ERA over its first 4 games of the season.

Season Preview of the Diamond Dogs

For a complete breakdown on what to expect from the Green Wave, click here.

