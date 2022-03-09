PREVIEW | Diamond Dogs vs Southeastern

Louisiana Tech (7-5) will host Southeastern (5-7) in a midweek match-up at J.C. Love Field on Wednesday night.

Game Times | Wednesday 6 PM

TV/Radio | CUSA.tv/SportsTalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (240-188 in 8+ seasons as a HC, 168-95 in 5+ seasons at LA Tech)

Southeastern HC | Matt Riser (270-173 in 8+ seasons as a HC, 270-173 in 8+ seasons at Southeastern)

Pitching Probables

Wednesday | LHP Cade Gibson (1-1, 4.41) vs RHP Lance Lauve (0-1, 15.19)

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | SS Taylor Young (.333, 2 HR, 9 RBI), OF Philip Matulia (.273, 3 HR, 10 RBI), Jorge Corona (.234, 2 HR, 8 RBI), OF Cole McConnell (.390, 2 HR, 15 RBI), OF Steele Netterville (.268, 3 HR, 12 RBI), RHP Kyle Crigger (1-0, 1.59), RHP Landon Tomkins (1-0, 0.00), LHP Jackson Lancaster (0-0, 4.82)

PREVIEW | Louisiana Tech will enter its match-up with Southeastern feeling good after winning 2 of 3 at McNeese over the weekend.

The Bulldogs scored 34 runs over the 3-game set, including 21 on Friday night.

Cole McConnell led the offensive charge going 8/13 (.625) with 1 HR and 6 RBI in the 3-game set.

Wade Elliott also enjoyed his best weekend of the year going 5/11 (.455) with 2 HR and 6 RBI.

On the mound, Jonathan Fincher was his usual self on Friday night. The left-hander struck out a career-high 11 batters and earned his 3rd win of the season.

Scouting the Southeastern Lions

Key Players | 2B Rhett Rosevear (.256, 1 HR, 4 RBI), SS Evan Keller (.302, 1 HR, 7 RBI), C Bryce Grizzaffi (.263, 4 RBI), 1B Preston Faulkner (.279, 1 HR, 7 RBI), RHP Daniel Dugas (1-0, 2.57), RHP Gage Trahan (0-0, 0.79, 2 SV), RHP Andrew Landry (1-1, 9.53)

PREVIEW | Southeastern enters its match-up with Louisiana Tech after dropping 2 of 3 at Arkansas last weekend.

Southeastern is hitting .198 as a team and is averaging 3.7 runs per game.

Matt Riser's club enters the game Wednesday night with a 6.03 team era.

The Lions defeated the Bulldogs last Wednesday 4-3 in Hammond.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive.

