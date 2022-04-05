PREVIEW | Diamond Dogs vs UL-Lafayette

Louisiana Tech (19-9) will host UL-Lafayette (14-13) in a 2-game midweek series at J.C. Love Field on Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Game Time | Tuesday 6 PM, Wednesday 6 PM

TV/Radio | CUSA.tv/SportsTalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (252-192 in 8+ seasons as a HC, 180-99 in 5+ seasons at LA Tech)

UL-Lafayette HC | Matt Deggs (241-163 in 7+ seasons as a HC, 54-45 in 2+ seasons at UL-Lafayette)

Pitching Probables

Tuesday | RHP Greg Martinez (2-1, 5.64) vs RHP Hayden Durke (0-0, 5.79)

Wednesday | TBA vs TBA

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | SS Taylor Young (.353, 4 HR, 23 RBI), OF Philip Matulia (.278, 5 HR, 27 RBI), OF Cole McConnell (.333, 5 HR, 37 RBI), OF Steele Netterville (.259, 6 HR, 26 RBI), RHP Kyle Crigger (2-0, 0.73), RHP Landon Tomkins (2-0, 4.38), LHP Jackson Lancaster (0-0, 3.97), LHP Ryan Harland (0-0, 0.79)

PREVIEW | Louisiana Tech enters its match-up with UL-Lafayette having lost 3 of its last 4 games.

The Bulldogs dropped a midweek contest to Dallas Baptist last Tuesday. Following the match-up with DBU, Tech would fall in 2 of 3 games at Southern Miss over the weekend.

In the series against Southern Miss, Tech hitters were just 13/94 (.151) at the plate.

Logan McLeod and Wade Elliott have been two bright spots for the Bulldogs in recent weeks.

McLeod is 11/31 (.356) with 13 BB/HBP over his last 11 games. The third-baseman for the Bulldogs is hitting .286 with a .426 OBP this season.

After starting 2/20 (.100) over his first 7 games, Elliott is 21/64 (.328) with 3 HR and 15 RBI in last 21 games.

Scouting the UL-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns

Key Players | 1B Carson Roccaforte (.340, 7 HR, 34 RBI), DH Connor Kimple (.295, 4 HR, 19 RBI), RF Heath Hood (.275, 2 HR, 12 RBI), RHP Bo Bonds (2-1, 2.59), LHP Dylan Theut (1-2, 3.50), RHP Jacob Schultz (1-3, 3.90)

PREVIEW | The Cajuns enter the match-up with Louisiana Tech have won 4 of their last 5 games.

UL-Lafayette is hitting .247 as a team and are averaging 5 runs per game.

On the mound, the Cajuns have a 4.36 team era.

