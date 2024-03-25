Louisiana Tech (20-6) will host UL-Monroe (13-11) in non-conference action on Tuesday evening at J.C. Love Field.

Dates/Times | Tuesday 4 PM

Location | JC Love Field at Pat Patterson Park in Ruston, LA

TV/Stream | ESPN+

Radio | SportsTalk 97.7 FM/LA Tech Athletics App

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (253-148 in 8th season at LA Tech)

UL-Monroe HC | Michael Federico (137-175-1 in 7th season at ULM)

Pitching Probables | LA Tech LHP Connor Nation (1-0, 1.86) vs ULM TBA

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | DH Ethan Bates (.364, 6 HR, 39 RBI), CF Cole McConnell (.376, 10 HR, 39 RBI), 1B Dalton Davis (.343, 4 HR, 28 RBI), 2B Mike Ballard (.309, 12 RBI), SS Kasten Furr (.330, 2 HR, 14 RBI), LF Adarius Myers (.311, 11 RBI), C Jorge Corona (.302, 3 HR, 15 RBI), RHP Grant Hubka (3-0, 3.48), RHP Sam Brodersen (2-1, 2.70), RHP Ethan Bates (0-0, 0.93)

Louisiana Tech has won 7 of its last 8 games after sweeping Jacksonville State to open CUSA play this past weekend.

Cole McConnell was on fire at the plate hitting 4 home runs and driving in 8 runs over the 3-game set against the Gamecocks. McConnell was named CUSA Hitter of the Week for the 2nd time this season for his efforts

Ethan Bates continues to be solid offensively and on the mound for the Bulldogs. The Hot Springs native ranks 3rd nationally in RBI with 39 and ranks 2nd nationally on the mound with 7 saves.

Scouting the Warhawks

Key Players | 1B Michelle Artzberger (.400, 3 HR, 24 RBI), LF Easton Winfield (.372, 7 HR, 16 RBI), SS Colby Lunsford (.333, 3 HR, 15 RBI), RF Shawn Dalton Weatherbee (.322, 2 HR, 8 RBI), RHP Aidan Haynes (0-0, 0.00), RHP Davis Oswalt (0-0, 2.77)

Michael Federico's club comes to Ruston on Tuesday night after dropping a series at Georgia State over the weekend.

The Warhawks are off to a 2-4 start in Sun Belt play with series losses to Troy and Georgia State.

Offensively, ULM is hitting .290 as a team and are averaging 7.5 runs per game.

On the mound, Warhawks pitchers have compiled a 5.56 era through 24 games.

---

