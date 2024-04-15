Louisiana Tech (26-12) will continue its 8-game road trip as it travels down I-20 on Tuesday night to play at ULM (17-18).

Dates/Times | Tuesday 6 PM

Location | Lou St. Amant Field in Monroe, LA

TV/Stream | ESPN+

Radio | SportsTalk 97.7 FM/LA Tech Athletics App

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (259-154 in 8th season at LA Tech)

ULM HC | Michael Federico (141-182-1 in 7th season at ULM)

Pitching Probables | LA Tech TBA vs ULM TBA

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | DH/RF Ethan Bates (.329, 8 HR, 47 RBI), CF Cole McConnell (.401, 11 HR, 47 RBI), 1B/DH Dalton Davis (.325, 4 HR, 28 RBI), 2B Mike Ballard (.314, 1 HR, 18 RBI), C Jorge Corona (.317, 6 HR, 26 RBI), RHP Grant Hubka (3-0, 4.60), RHP Sam Brodersen (3-1, 2.35), RHP Ethan Bates (1-1, 3.21)

Louisiana Tech was swept over the weekend by Arizona and will be looking to bounce back on Tuesday night against the Warhawks.

Dalton Davis returned to the Tech lineup on Friday night in Tuscon after missing the previous 9 games to injury. Davis had 2 hits in Tech's 6-5 loss on Saturday.

Blake Hooks has been strong out of the Tech bullpen of late. The right-hander has allowed only 1 earned run over his 7.2 innings pitched across 4 outings.

Scouting the Warhawks

Key Players | CF Bryce Blaser (.354, 2 HR, 20 RBI), LF Easton Winfield (.348, 8 HR, 23 RBI), SS Colby Lunsford (.331, 3 HR, 21 RBI), DH Shawn Dalton Weatherbee (.308, 3 HR, 22 RBI), RHP Aidan Haynes (0-0, 2.57), LHP Parker Seay (2-1, 3.32)

Michael Federico's club comes into the matchup on Tuesday night feeling good itself after winning a weekend series over Texas State this past weekend.

Easton Winfield has enjoyed a tremendous 2024 season. The true freshman outfielder is hitting .348 with 8 home runs and 23 RBI. Winfield has also stolen 13 bases.

The Warhawks have compiled a 5.99 team era through 35 games in 2024.

