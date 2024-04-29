Louisiana Tech (33-13) will travel to Monroe for a matchup with ULM (17-18) in its final midweek game of the year on Tuesday night.

Dates/Times | Tuesday 6 PM

Location | Lou St. Amant Field in Monroe, LA

TV/Stream | ESPN+

Radio | SportsTalk 97.7 FM/LA Tech Athletics App

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (266-155 in 8th season at LA Tech)

ULM HC | Michael Federico (143-188-1 in 7th season at ULM)

Pitching Probables | LA Tech TBA vs ULM TBA

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | DH/RF Ethan Bates (.314, 10 HR, 53 RBI), CF Cole McConnell (.400, 13 HR, 56 RBI), 1B/DH Dalton Davis (.325, 5 HR, 36 RBI), 2B Mike Ballard (.323, 2 HR, 23 RBI), C Jorge Corona (.297, 7 HR, 28 RBI), RHP Grant Hubka (3-0, 4.50), RHP Sam Brodersen (4-1, 1.86), RHP Ethan Bates (2-1, 2.57)

Louisiana Tech swept a weekend series from Sam Houston State this past weekend in dramatic fashion.

Adarius Myers hit a walk-off 3-run HR in the 10th inning on Sunday to secure the sweep for the 'Dogs.

Ethan Bates appeared in all 4 games last week on the mound. The right-hander did not allow a run in 4 innings of work and went 1-0 with 3 saves. Bates leads the nation with 14 saves this season.

Scouting the Warhawks

Key Players | CF Bryce Blaser (.354, 2 HR, 22 RBI), 1B Michelle Artzberger (.322, 3 HR, 28 RBI), LF Easton Winfield (.311, 9 HR, 24 RBI), SS Colby Lunsford (.312, 3 HR, 24 RBI), DH Shawn Dalton Weatherbee (.312, 6 HR, 28 RBI), RHP Aidan Haynes (0-0, 4.24), LHP Parker Seay (3-1, 3.28)

Michael Federico's club dropped two of three at Old Dominion this past weekend in a hard fought series.

Both of the first two games of the series went into extra innings.

The Warhawks are averaging 6.2 runs per game offensively and have a team era of 6.01.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Diamond Dogs baseball throughout the 2024 season.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue