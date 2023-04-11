Louisiana Tech (16-16, 6-6) travels to Lafayette on Tuesday to play ULL (23-9, 9-3) and returns home on Wednesday to host ULM (12-20, 3-8). Louisiana Tech trails the all-time series against ULL 69-57 but leads the all-time series against ULM 75-52.

Game Times | Tuesday @6pm, Wednesday @6pm

TV/Radio | Tuesday: ESPN+/Sportstalk 97.7 FM, Wednesday: CUSA.tv/Sportstalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (221-127 in 6+ seasons at LA Tech)

Louisiana Lafayette HC | Matt Deggs (100-64 in 3+ seasons at ULL)

Louisiana Monroe HC | Michael Federico (119-147-1 in 5+ seasons at ULM)

Projected Pitching Matchups

Tuesday | RHP Reed Smith (1-3, 9.24 ERA) vs RHP Brendan Moody (0-3, 4.55 ERA)

Wednesday | TBA vs TBA

Bulldogs Scouting Report

Key Players | 3B Logan McLeod (.299, 13 RBI, 0 HR), LF Adarius Myers (.276, 14 RBI, 2 HR), C Jorge Corona (.269, 17 RBI, 6 HR), 1B Dalton Davis (.254, 24 RBI, 4 HR), 3B/RHP Ethan Bates (.236, 12 RBI, 5 HR/2-1, 2.45 ERA, 26 K), RF Philip Matulia (.227, 28 RBI, 12 HR), CF Brody Drost (.200, 14 RBI, 6 HR), DH Walker Burchfield (.276, 16 RBI, 2 HR), SS Will Safford (.148, 5 RBI, 0 HR), RHP Landon Tomkins (4-0, 3.03 ERA, 35 K), RHP Reed Smith (1-3, 9.24 ERA, 18 K)

Team Rundown

The Diamond Dogs enter the midweek slate after a successful trip to Houston where the Bulldogs won two out of three against conference opponent Rice. After facing the Louisiana foes on Tuesday and Wednesday, Tech will host FIU in a C-USA weekend series, looking for their 3rd conference series win of the season.

Philip Matulia looks to continue to be the Bulldogs’ long ball hitter this season having already slammed 12 homers and contributed 28 RBIs, both team highs. Brody Drost and Jorge Corona are tied with 6 in that department, followed by Ethan Bates with 5.

Logan McLeod emerged as the leader in batting average recently hitting .299, followed by consistent batters Adarius Myers and Walker Burchfield who both bat .276.

Projected Tuesday starter Reed Smith comes into the matchup with a 1-3 record, a 9.24 ERA, and has thrown 18 strikeouts this season.

Louisiana Tech enters Tuesday’s matchup with a 3-4 record in midweek games, and a 3-2 record on Tuesdays.

Ragin Cajuns Scouting Report

Key Players | RF Heath Hood (.376, 21 RBI, 2 HR), SS Kyle DeBarge (.3), LHPRBI, 4 HR), 2B John Taylor (.333, 22 RBI, 4 HR), C Julian Brock (.324, 39 RBI, 8 HR), CF Carson Roccaforte (.307, 24 RBI, 2 HR), 1B Mason Zambo (.240, 13 RBI, 3 HR), 3B Max Marusak (.194, 12 RBI, 2 HR), LF Will Veillon (.189, 15 RBI, 3 HR), 2B CJ Willis (.300, 14 RBI, 1 HR), DH Ben Robichaux (.308, 7 RBI, 2 HR), RHP Brendan Moody (0-3, 4.85 ERA, 27 K), LHP Ben Tate (1-1, 4.20 ERA, 12 K)

Team Rundown

The Ragin Cajuns come into Tuesday’s matchup ranked #28 in the nation on Collegiate Baseball and are on a 6-game winning streak including last weekend’s sweep at Marshall.

Heath Hood leads the Cajun offense with a .376 batting average to go along with 21 RBIs.

DeBarge, Taylor, Brock, and Roccaforte are additionally key members of the UL-Lafayette offense as they all bat above .300.

Projected Tuesday starter Brendan Moody comes into the game with an 0-3 record, 4.55 ERA, and 27 strikeouts.

UL-Lafayette maintains a 5-2 record in midweek games entering Tuesday’s showdown against the Bulldogs.

Warhawks Scouting Report

Key Players | CF Shawn Dalton Weatherbee (.275, 12 RBI, 3 HR), 3B Zack Floyd (.262, 7 RBI, 2 HR), SS Carson Jones (.261, 9 RBI, 0 HR), C Riley Davis (.261, 20 RBI, 3 HR), 2B Kade Dupont (.260, 21 RBI, 2 HR), Cardell Thibodeaux (.260, 18 RBI, 1 HR), 1B Jake Haggard (.238, 13 RBI, 3 HR), C Matt Abshire (.311, 5 RBI, 0 HR), RF Jayson Zmejkoski (.288, 6 RBI, 0 HR), LHP Brandt Corley (1-3, 6.75 ERA, 10 K), RHP Henry Shuffler (0-0, 12.79 ERA, 16 K)

Team Rundown

The ULM Warhawks enter Wednesday’s game after winning a series at Appalachian State this past weekend by scores of 12-3 and 3-2 before the series finale was canceled.

ULM defeated Louisiana Tech earlier this season 10-6 in a midweek matchup in Monroe.

Offensively, ULM is led by CF Shawn Dalton Weatherbee who has a batting average of .275 to go along with 12 RBIs and 2 home runs.

Other productive offensive players in the RBI department include Riley Davis (20), Kade Dupont (21), Cardell Thibodeaux (18), Jake Haggard (13), and Michelle Artzberger (15).

The Warhawks enter Wednesday’s matchup with a 5-4 record in midweek games.

RPI

Louisiana Tech #144

Louisiana-Lafayette #67

Louisiana-Monroe #188

University Comparison

Louisiana Tech | Location: Ruston, Louisiana | Conference: C-USA | Enrollment:11,037

ULL | Location: Lafayette, Louisiana | Conference: Sun Belt | Enrollment:16,225

ULM | Location: Monroe, Louisiana | Conference: Sun Belt | Enrollment: 8,215

Stadiums Information

M.L. ‘Tigue’ Moore Field at Russo Park | J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park

Opened: 1978 | Opened: 1971

Capacity: 6,015 | Capacity: 2,100

---

