PREVIEW | Diamond Dogs vs ULM

Louisiana Tech (11-5) will travel to ULM (4-10) for a non-conference match-up on Tuesday night.

Game Times | Tuesday 6:30 PM

TV/Radio | ESPN+/SportsTalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (244-188 in 8+ seasons as a HC, 172-95 in 5+ seasons at LA Tech)

ULM HC| Michael Federico (92-105 in 4+ seasons as a HC, 92-105 in 4+ seasons at ULM)

Pitching Probables

Tuesday | RHP Greg Martinez (1-0, 5.06) vs RHP Henry Shuffler (0-1, 4.15)

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | SS Taylor Young (.424, 3 HR, 17 RBI), OF Philip Matulia (.293, 4 HR, 15 RBI), Jorge Corona (.266, 3 HR, 11 RBI), OF Cole McConnell (.362, 3 HR, 21 RBI), OF Steele Netterville (.333, 4 HR, 20 RBI), RHP Kyle Crigger (1-0, 1.26), RHP Landon Tomkins (1-0, 1.23), LHP Jackson Lancaster (0-0, 3.14)

PREVIEW | Louisiana Tech out-scored Houston Baptist 40-5 in a 3-game sweep over the weekend.

Taylor Young led the way at the plate going 11/17 (.647) with 5 extra-base hits, 8 RBI and 10 runs scored.

Cole McConnell had 6 RBI in the 3-game sweep.

Offensively, Louisiana Tech is .298 as a team and averaging 8.6 runs per game.

The Bulldogs have scored the 23rd most runs in the country.

Scouting the ULM Warhawks

Key Players | LF Ryan Cupit (.345, 1 RBI), 2B Grant Schulz (.315, 5 RBI), DH Landon Cato (.294, 4 HR, 10 RBI), CF Mason Holt (.250, 1 HR, 3 RBI), RHP Mikel Howell (0-0, 2.08), RHP Lucas Wepf (0-0, 4.00), RHP Carson Orton (0-0, 5.14)

PREVIEW | ULM enters the contest with Louisiana Tech off its first series win of the season.

The Warhawks went down to Nicholls State this past weekend and won 2 of 3 games against the Colonels.

ULM is hitting .247 as a team and are averaging 4.2 runs per game.

The Warhawks currently have a 5.50 team era over their first 14 games of the season.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive. We are your #1 source for all things Diamond Dogs baseball throughout the 2022 season.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue