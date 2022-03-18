PREVIEW | Diamond Dogs vs UTSA

Louisiana Tech (12-5) will open Conference USA play with a 3-game series at UTSA (11-5) this weekend.

Game Times | Friday 6 PM, Saturday 2 PM, Sunday 1 PM

TV/Radio | CUSA.tv/SportsTalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (245-188 in 8+ seasons as a HC, 173-95 in 5+ seasons at LA Tech)

UTSA HC | Pat Hallmark (109-86 in 4+ seasons as a HC, 43-38 in 2+ seasons at UTSA)

Pitching Probables

Friday | LHP Jonathan Fincher (4-0, 1.96) vs TBA

Saturday | RHP Ryan Jennings (1-1, 5.95) vs TBA

Sunday | RHP Jarret Whorff (1-2, 3.52) vs TBA

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | SS Taylor Young (.403, 3 HR, 17 RBI), OF Philip Matulia (.290, 4 HR, 15 RBI), Jorge Corona (.261, 3 HR, 11 RBI), OF Cole McConnell (.355, 3 HR, 22 RBI), OF Steele Netterville (.344, 4 HR, 20 RBI), RHP Kyle Crigger (1-0, 1.26), RHP Landon Tomkins (1-0, 2.08), LHP Jackson Lancaster (0-0, 3.18)

PREVIEW | Louisiana Tech enters conference play playing its best baseball of the year.

After defeating ULM 8-4 on Tuesday night, the Bulldogs have now won 7 of their last 8 games dating back to March 4th.

In the 8 games playing since March 4th, the Diamond Dogs are averaging 11.8 runs per game.

Taylor Young continues to provide a spark from his leadoff spot in the lineup. The West Monroe, LA native leads Tech with 25 hits, 14 extra-base hits, 8 doubles, 3 triples, 14 BB, 7 SB and 23 runs scored.

Jonathan Fincher will get the ball for Louisiana Tech on Friday night. The left-hander has limited opponents to a .216 batting average while striking out 31 and only walking 2 over 23 innings of work.

Scouting the UTSA Roadrunners

Key Players | CF Shane Sirdashney (.413, 1 HR, 13 RBI), 2B Leyton Barry (.356, 1 HR, 15 RBI), LF Ian Bailey (.328, 6 HR, 19 RBI), 3B Jonathan Tapia (.314, 1 HR, 8 RBI), RHP Simon Miller (1-0, 1.35), RHP John Chomko (1-0, 1.59), RHP Ryan Ward (0-0, 1.93)

PREVIEW | UTSA enters its weekend series with Louisiana Tech at 11-5 overall in 2022.

The Roadrunners are 8-1 at home.

Pat Hallmark's club is off to a really solid start offensively over its first 16 games.

The Roadrunners are hitting .306 as a team and are averaging 8.6 runs per game.

On the mound, it's been a different story.

UTSA has had 19 different guys see time on the bump in its first 16 games and have a 5.19 team era.

---

