PREVIEW | Diamond Dogs vs Wichita State

Louisiana Tech (0-0) will open up its 2022 season against Wichita State (0-0) in a 3-game series at J.C. Love Field this weekend.

Game Times | Friday 6 PM, Saturday 2 PM, Sunday 1 PM

TV/Radio | CUSA.tv/SportsTalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (162-90 in 5 seasons at LA Tech)

Wichita State HC | Eric Wedge (44-25 in 2 seasons at Wichita State)

Pitching Probables

Friday | LHP Jonathan Fincher (0-0, 0.00) vs RHP Jace Kaminska (0-0, 0.00)

Saturday | RHP Ryan Jennings (0-0, 0.00) vs LHP Payton Tolle (0-0, 0.00)

Sunday | TBA vs RHP Will Stevens (0-0, 0.00)

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Returners | SS Taylor Young (.331, 7 HR, 36 RBI), OF Steele Netterville (.283, 12 HR, 57 RBI), OF Phil Matulia (.311, 8 HR, 37 RBI), OF Cole McConnell (.347, 4 HR, 30 RBI), C Jorge Corona (.269, 5 HR, 29 RBI) LHP Jonathan Fincher (8-3, 3.05), RHP Ryan Jennings (5-4, 4.48), RHP Jarret Whorff (9-2, 4.00), RHP Kyle Crigger (4-2, 3.47, 5 saves), LHP Cade Gibson (4-3, 6.40), RHP Greg Martinez (4-1, 7.99)

PREVIEW | Louisiana Tech won 42 games a season ago and host the first NCAA Regional in program history.

The Bulldogs return five regulars in its starting line-up along with its entire starting rotation for 2022.

Taylor Young, Jonathan Fincher, and Jarret Whorff were selected to the C-USA All-Conference team in the preseason by the coaches.

Young enters 2022 having played 185 games in his Bulldog career in which he's hit .318 with 37 2B, 17 HR and 99 RBI. Young won a Rawlings Gold Glove after committing only 2 errors at second base last season. The West Monroe, LA native will shift to shortstop for the Bulldogs in 2021.

Jonathan Fincher leads a talented Tech pitching staff into 2022. Fincher was selected as C-USA Pitcher of the Year in the preseason by the coaches. The Shreveport, LA native enters 2022 with 2.94 era over 156.1 innings pitched in his career.

Expectations are high for the Diamond Dogs in 2022 as preseason polls have seen the Bulldogs ranked as high as #14.

Scouting the Wichita State Shockers

Key Returners | C Ross Cadena (.274, 2 HR, 26 RBI), 1B Garrett Kocis (.286, 12 HR, 45 RBI), 2B Jack Sigrist (.321, 4 HR, 25 RBI, 15 SB), RHP Jace Kaminska (8-1, 2.32), RHP LJ McDonough (1-0, 2.49)

PREVIEW | Wichita State finished its 2021 campaign at 31-23 overall and 3rd place in the American Athletic Conference.

Eric Wedge enters his third season as the head coach at his alma mater. Prior to taking over at Wichita State, Wedge was an MLB Manager for 10 years for the Cleveland Indians (7 yrs) and Seattle Mariners (3 yrs).

The Shockers bring a roster to Ruston that features 27 freshmen or sophomores.

Jace Kaminska (8-1, 2.32) will get the start on Friday night for Eric Wedge's club. Kaminska was the American Athletic Conference Newcomer of the Year after winning 8 games in 2021.

Garrett Kocis leads an offense that averaged 6.2 runs per game in 2021. Kocis was leading the country with 12 home runs before breaking his wrist in mid-April of last season.

Season Preview of the Diamond Dogs

For a complete breakdown on what to expect line-up wise + the pitching rotation for the 2022 Diamond Dogs, click here.

---

