Louisiana Tech (35-15, 12-6) will host Western Kentucky (32-16, 13-5) in its final home series of the regular season this weekend. The Hilltoppers sit in first place in the conference standings while the Bulldogs are one game back in second place.

Dates/Times | Friday 6 PM, Saturday 2 PM, Sunday 1 PM

Location | JC Love Field at Pat Patterson Park in Ruston, LA

TV/Stream | ESPN+

Radio | SportsTalk 97.7 FM/LA Tech Athletics App

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (268-157 in 8th season at LA Tech)

WKU HC | Marc Rardin (65-42 in his 2nd season at WKU)

Pitching Probables | LA Tech RHP Reed Smith (6-3, 4.94) vs WKU RHP Jack Bennett (6-4, 5.31), LA Tech LHP Luke Nichols (3-2, 3.72) vs WKU LHP Jacob Bimbi (4-1, 5.16), LA Tech RHP Grant Hubka (3-0, 4.32) vs WKU RHP Dawson Hall (3-0, 1.80)

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | DH/RF Ethan Bates (.320, 13 HR, 63 RBI), CF Cole McConnell (.391, 16 HR, 60 RBI), 1B/DH Dalton Davis (.335, 9 HR, 43 RBI), 2B Mike Ballard (.330, 3 HR, 27 RBI), C Jorge Corona (.295, 12 HR, 35 RBI), RHP Sam Brodersen (4-1, 3.05), RHP Ethan Bates (2-1, 3.96, 14 saves)

Louisiana Tech suffered only its second conference series loss of the season at New Mexico State last weekend.

Although the Bulldogs lost two out of three games, offensively Tech scored 39 runs and hit 17 home runs.

Jorge Corona is swinging the bat extremely well with 6 of his 12 home runs coming in the last 5 games.

Reed Smith is 5-0 with a 2.78 era in conference play for the Bulldogs. The right-hander will make his final start at the Love Shack on Friday night.

Scouting the Hilltoppers

Key Players | 1B Blake Cavill (.318, 5 HR, 36 RBI), RF Ethan Lizama (.309, 6 HR, 36 RBI), 2B Austin Haller (.304, 10 RBI), LHP Cal Higgins (3-0, 2.63), RHP Mason Burns (2-2, 3.07, 14 saves)

Western Kentucky has put together back-to-back 30-win seasons for the first time since 2010-2011.

Marc Rardin's impact on the program has been felt immediately by all who support the Hilltopper program.

The Hilltoppers are hitting .273 as a team and are averaging 5.8 runs per game.

WKU has been solid on the mound all season with a 4.80 era that ranks 45th nationally.

Mason Burns has 14 saves, which is tied with Louisiana Tech's Ethan Bates for the highest total in the country.

---

