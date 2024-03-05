Louisiana Tech (11-0) will return home on Tuesday night for a two-game midweek series with Xavier (6-5).

Dates/Times | Tuesday 6 PM, Wednesday 6 PM

Location | JC Love Field at Pat Patterson Park in Ruston, LA

TV/Stream | NA

Radio | SportsTalk 97.7 FM/LA Tech Athletics App

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (234-142 in 8th season at LA Tech)

Xavier HC | Billy O'Connor (158-159 in his 7th season at Xavier)

Pitching Probables | LA Tech LHP Caden Copeland (0-0, 0.00) vs Xavier TBA, LA Tech TBA vs Xavier TBA

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | LF Adarius Myers (.326, 0 HR, 3 RBI), DH/RHP Ethan Bates (.364, 2 HR, 14 RBI/0-0, 1.42 ERA, 13 K), C Jorge Corona (.314, 1 HR, 6 RBI), 1B/OF Dalton Davis (.326, 2 HR, 11 RBI) 2B Michael Ballard (.436, 5 RBI), CF Cole McConnell (.367, 3 HR, 12 RBI), RHP Sam Brodersen (2-0, 0.00 ERA), RHP Grant Hubka (2-0, 2.08 ERA), Ryan Harland (0-0, 1.69 ERA)

Louisiana Tech has won 11 games in a row to open the 2024 season.

Most recently, the Bulldogs swept the Battle at the Ballpark by defeating Army, Creighton, and Air Force.

Cooper Fouts saw his pitching staff toss shutouts in each of the first two games before the bullpen delivered 7.2 innings of shutout baseball in an 8-5 win over Air Force on Sunday.

The Tech pitching staff ranks 2nd nationally with a 2.20 ERA.

Scouting the Musketeers

Key Players | LF Isaac Wachsmann (.458, 4 HR, 7 RBI), Tyler DeMartino (.407, 1 HR, 4 RBI), RF Aedan Anderson (.350, 3 HR, 11 RBI), DH Hayden Christiansen (.333, 1 HR, 11 RBI), 1B Matt McCormick (.310, 3 HR, 12 RBI), RHP Jonathan Kelly (0-0, 1.08), LHP Alex Vera (0-0, 4.05)

Xavier comes into its matchup with Louisiana Tech off a series victory at Florida Gulf Coast this past weekend.

The Musketeers won the Big East Championship participated in an NCAA Regional in 2023.

Billy O'Connor's team is hitting .282 and are averaging 7.4 runs per game.

---

