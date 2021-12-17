PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs #19 LSU

Louisiana Tech (8-2) will travel to Bossier City, LA to take on 19th-ranked LSU (10-0) Saturday night.

Game Time | 6:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | CBS Sports Network/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, LA

LA Tech HC | Eric Konkol (137-67 in 6 seasons as a HC, 137-67 in 6 seasons at Louisiana Tech)

LSU HC | Will Wade (184-85 in 8 seasons as a HC, 93-40 in 4 seasons at LSU)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech didn't play its best basketball against LSU-S Tuesday night, but the 'Dogs earned an 84-70 win.

With Kenneth Lofton Jr. out due to rest, David Green stepped up with a career-high 21 points on 6/7 shooting from the field.

Amorie Archibald had a big night as well with 19 points and 2 assists in 33 minutes of action.

Through 10 games, Louisiana Tech is averaging 81.2 points per game.

Scouting the LSU Tigers

Will Wade's squad is playing at a really high level early on in the 2021-2022 season.

LSU defeated Northwestern State 89-49 in its last game Tuesday night.

Tari Eason, the Tigers 6th man, leads the team averaging 15.8 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

Darius Days (14.6 ppg), Xavier Pinson (10.3 ppg) and Efton Reid (10.2) are also averaging double-figures in scoring.

LSU is only allowing 53.2 points per game entering the contest against Louisiana Tech.

The Tigers defeated the Bulldogs 86-55 in Baton Rouge a season ago.

---

