Keaston Willis (20), Cobe Williams (16), Jordan Crawford (15), and Isaiah Crawford (12) all scored in double-figures for the Bulldogs in the win.

Louisiana Tech opened the 2022-2023 season with a 78-61 victory over Mississippi College last Monday.

Louisiana Tech (1-0) will travel to Lubbock to take on #25 Texas Tech (2-0) for its first road contest of the 2022-2023 season on Monday night.

Tech forced 22 turnovers on the defensive end of the floor, which will be a staple for this team throughout the season.

TEXAS TECH PREVIEW

Texas Tech has opened up its 2022-2023 season with wins over Northwestern State and Texas Southern.

Ten different Red Raiders are averaging double-digit minutes through two games.

Kevin Obanor (11.0 pts) and Jaylon Tyson (10.5 pts) are averaging double-figures over the first two games of the season.

SERIES HISTORY

Texas Tech leads the all-time series between the two teams 7-2.

