PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs Charlotte
Louisiana Tech (17-6, 8-3) will travel to Charlotte (13-9, 6-4) for a Conference USA tilt Thursday night.
Game Time | 6:00 PM
TV/Radio Network | WatchStadium/KXKZ 107.5 FM
Location | Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, NC
LA Tech HC | Eric Konkol (146-71 in 7 seasons as a HC, 146-71 in 7 seasons at Louisiana Tech)
Charlotte HC | Ron Sanchez (46-59 in 4 seasons as a HC, 46-59 in 4 seasons at Charlotte)
Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs
Louisiana Tech earned an 86-82 win at FIU in its last game on Saturday night.
With the win, Tech still sits 2 games back of North Texas in the West Division of C-USA.
Keaston Willis has been one of Louisiana Tech's most consistent players over the last 7 games.
The Sulpher Springs, TX native has been in double-figures all 7 games in which he's averaged 14.1 points per game while shooting 47% from 3-point range.
Kenneth Lofton Jr continues to lead the Bulldogs averaging 17.3 points and 11 rebounds per game.
Scouting the Charlotte 49ers
Charlotte is playing some of its best basketball of the season having won 4 of its last 6 games.
Jahmir Young leads the 49ers in scoring averaging 18.9 points per game on 47% shooting from the field.
The 2020-2021 All-CUSA selection also leads his team in assists and steals.
Charlotte is looking for just its second winning season since the 2013-2014 campaign.
---
Join us at BleedTechBlue.com to discuss the match-up with Charlotte. Join us for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Dunkin' Dogs throughout the 2021-2022 season.
Sign-up here.
Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue