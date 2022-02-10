PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs Charlotte

Louisiana Tech (17-6, 8-3) will travel to Charlotte (13-9, 6-4) for a Conference USA tilt Thursday night.

Game Time | 6:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | WatchStadium/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, NC

LA Tech HC | Eric Konkol (146-71 in 7 seasons as a HC, 146-71 in 7 seasons at Louisiana Tech)

Charlotte HC | Ron Sanchez (46-59 in 4 seasons as a HC, 46-59 in 4 seasons at Charlotte)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech earned an 86-82 win at FIU in its last game on Saturday night.

With the win, Tech still sits 2 games back of North Texas in the West Division of C-USA.

Keaston Willis has been one of Louisiana Tech's most consistent players over the last 7 games.

The Sulpher Springs, TX native has been in double-figures all 7 games in which he's averaged 14.1 points per game while shooting 47% from 3-point range.

Kenneth Lofton Jr continues to lead the Bulldogs averaging 17.3 points and 11 rebounds per game.