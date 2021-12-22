PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs Crowley's Ridge

Louisiana Tech (8-3) will host Crowley's Ridge (1-13) in a non-conference match-up Wednesday afternoon.

Game Time | 4:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | CUSA.tv/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

LA Tech HC | Eric Konkol (137-68 in 6 seasons as a HC, 137-68 in 6 seasons at Louisiana Tech)

Crowley's Ridge HC | Chris Perkins (15th season at Crowley's Ridge)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech dropped a 66-57 decision to #19 LSU on Saturday.

After leading by 8 at halftime, an early 10-3 run in the second half gave the Tigers a 39-38 lead with 16:09 remaining.

The two teams would trade blows for the remainder of the game until a 9-0 run over the final 2:31 gave LSU the 66-57 win.

Amorie Archibald finished with 13 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists for the Bulldogs.

Kenneth Lofton Jr. finished with 13 points and 7 rebounds in 27 minutes of action.

Scouting the Crowley's Ridge Pioneers

Crowley's Ridge is an NAIA program that plays in the Continental Athletic Conference.

Braxton Cousins leads the Pioneers averaging 21.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

---

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com to discuss the match-up with Crowley's Ridge. Join us for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Dunkin' Dogs throughout the 2021-2022 season.

Sign-up here.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue