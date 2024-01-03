Louisiana Tech (9-5) will host Dallas Christian (3-10) in the last non-conference game of the regular season on Wednesday night.

Game Time | 6:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (24-23 in his 2nd season at LA Tech)

Dallas Christian HC | Emmanuel Bland (3-10 in his 1st season at Dallas Christian)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech suffered its third consecutive defeat in a 73-70 loss at Grand Canyon on Saturday.

After allowing the Antelopes to score 27 points only 71% shooting in the first 9+ minutes of the game, Tech's defense would lock in to only allow 46 points on 35% shooting for the remainder of the contest.

Tech led by four points with three minutes to go but were unable to secure the road victory.

Isaiah Crawford (14.8 ppg), Daniel Batcho (14.3 ppg), and Tahlik Chavez (11.7 ppg) continue to lead the Bulldogs on the offensive end of the floor.

Scouting the Dallas Christian Crusaders

The Crusaders come in at 3-10 overall but are playing better as of late having collected wins over Kansas Christian and Southwestern Adventist in their last three games.

Yuot Gai will pace the team on the offensive end averaging 12.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. The 6'11 native of Australia is shooting 49% from 3-point range.

Ny'gel Boozer is averaging 11.9 points per game on 36% shooting from the field.

---

