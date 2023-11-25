PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs Dillard
Louisiana Tech (4-1) will host Dillard (3-3) in a non-conference matchup inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Saturday afternoon.
Game Time | 2:00 PM
TV/Radio Network | ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM
Location | Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA
LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (19-19 in 1+ season at LA Tech)
Dillard HC | Joseph Price
Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs
Louisiana Tech earned a defeated McNeese 71-62 for its 4th straight win on Wednesday afternoon.
In the win, Daniel Batcho led the way with 17 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 blocks.
Tahlik Chavez and Tyler Henry each had their best days as a Bulldog with 14 points apiece.
The duo combined to knock down 7 shots from behind the 3-point line.
Scouting Dillard
Dillard, an NAIA program, comes to Ruston with a 3-3 overall record this season.
Justin Warren leads the team in scoring averaging 12.3 points per game.
---
