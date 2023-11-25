Louisiana Tech (4-1) will host Dillard (3-3) in a non-conference matchup inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Saturday afternoon.

Game Time | 2:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (19-19 in 1+ season at LA Tech)

Dillard HC | Joseph Price

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech earned a defeated McNeese 71-62 for its 4th straight win on Wednesday afternoon.

In the win, Daniel Batcho led the way with 17 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 blocks.

Tahlik Chavez and Tyler Henry each had their best days as a Bulldog with 14 points apiece.

The duo combined to knock down 7 shots from behind the 3-point line.

Scouting Dillard

Dillard, an NAIA program, comes to Ruston with a 3-3 overall record this season.

Justin Warren leads the team in scoring averaging 12.3 points per game.

