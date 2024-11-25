PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs Southern Illinois

Louisiana Tech (4-0) will travel to Estero, FL to take on Southern Illinois (2-3) in the first game of the Gulf Coast Showcase on Monday afternoon.

Game Time | 2:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | FloCollege/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Hertz Arena in Estero, FL

LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (41-28 in his 3rd season at LA Tech)

Southern Illinois HC | Scott Nagy (2-3 in his 1st season at Southern Illinois)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech is off to a 4-0 start this season after a 105-67 victory over Mississippi College last Monday.

Daniel Batcho enjoyed a career night against the Choctaws with 38 points on 13/14 shooting from the field.

Batcho is averaging 22.8 points per game this season on 89% shooting from the field.

Sean Newman is currently leading the country averaging 11.3 assists per game from his point guard spot.

Scouting the Salukis

Southern Illinois fell to 2-3 on Saturday night when it dropped a 93-68 decision at Florida.

Ali Dibba, Kennard Davis, and Elijah Elliott are all averaging 14 points per game for a Salukis team that is averaging 76.2 points per game.

Southern Illinois was picked to finish 7th in the Missouri Valley in the preseason.

---

Join the discussion regarding the match-up with Southern Illinois on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Dunkin' Dogs basketball throughout the 2024-2025 season.