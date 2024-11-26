PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs Richmond

Louisiana Tech (5-0) will continue its journey in the Gulf Coast Showcase against Richmond (3-3) on Tuesday afternoon.

Game Time | 2:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | FloCollege/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Hertz Arena in Estero, FL

LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (42-28 in his 3rd season at LA Tech)

Richmond HC | Chris Mooney (351-271 in his 20th season at Richmond)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech erased an 11-point second half deficit to defeat Southern Illinois 85-79 in overtime in day one of the Gulf Coast Showcase on Monday.

Al Green led all scorers in the game with 19 points on 5/12 shooting from the field in 30 minutes of action.

Kaden Cooper record the first double-double of his career with 18 points and 12 rebounds in 43 minutes.

Amaree Abram (18 pts), Daniel Batcho (16 pts), and Sean Newman (11 pts) rounded out the list of Bulldogs to score in double-figures in the contest.

Defensively, Tech held the Salukis to only 39% shooting from the field and recorded 14 steals in the game.

Scouting the Spiders

Richmond improved to 3-3 on the season with a 67-57 victory over Florida Tech on Monday evening to round out the the slate of games on day one of the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Jason Roche led all Spiders in scoring with 22 points on 7/10 shooting from 3-point range.

DeLonnie Hunt, Richmond's leading scorer, added 12 points and 10 rebounds in the win.

The Spiders finished 23-10 last season and lost in the first round of the NIT to Virginia Tech.

