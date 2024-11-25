The 3-2-1 | Bulldogs fall to Arkansas, return home to face Kennesaw State

Louisiana Tech saw its chances to go bowling come to an end with a 35-14 loss to Arkansas on Saturday.

The Bulldogs will close out the 2024 regular season at home against Kennesaw State on Saturday.

Three Things We Learned

1 — Bowl Game will have to wait

With its 7th loss of the season on Saturday, Louisiana Tech is officially eliminated from bowl contention for a fourth consecutive season.

In the loss, Tech managed to only gain 247 total yards offensively while the Hogs gained 456 yards of offense themselves.

Although the defense was able to force three turnovers, Tech was unable to overcome going 4/19 on third down.

2 — Situational Football

With all of its bowl chances on the line and nothing to lose on Saturday, Louisiana Tech punted inside Arkansas territory at the 41 and the 35 in the first half.

In the second half, Tech went for it on 4th and 1 from its own 30 while only trailing by two scores.

Odd decisions on both ends considering what was at stake.

3 — Trickery brings Excitement

Tech faked a field goal and punt in the game on Saturday. Both were successful.

In the first quarter with the game tied at 0, Tech faked a field goal and Buck Buchanan scampered for 7 yards and a first down.

With Tech trailing 28-7 in the fourth quarter, Tech faked a punt and Patrick Rea took off for 26 yards and a first down.

Rea's 26-yard rush was Tech's biggest play of the night, but it was nice to see the Bulldogs execute on special teams.

Two Questions Going Forward

1 — How will the Bulldogs respond on Saturday against Kennesaw State?

Tech is a 12.5-point home favorite against 2-9 Kennesaw State on Saturday. Should be an easy win, right?

After all Kennesaw State was playing in the FCS ranks just as season ago and have already fired their head coach for poor performance this season.

But the Owls are coming off a 27-26 win over FIU last week, and the Bulldogs were defeated by 27 points per game after being eliminated from bowl eligibility last season.

2 — Who will represent Conference USA in the conference championship game?

Jacksonville State clinched its berth into the conference title game with a 21-11 defeat of Sam Houston State this past weekend.

Liberty, Western Kentucky, and Sam Houston State are all tied for second place at 5-2.

Should be a dramatic finish. Are. You. Ready?!!

One Prediction for Next Week

No predictions this week. We'll see you at The Joe on Saturday.

