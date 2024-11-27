PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs Eastern Kentucky

Louisiana Tech (6-0) will play its final game in the Gulf Coast Showcase against Eastern Kentucky (4-2) on Wednesday afternoon.

Game Time | 11:00 AM

TV/Radio Network | FloCollege/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Hertz Arena in Estero, FL

LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (43-28 in his 3rd season at LA Tech)

Eastern Kentucky HC | A.W. Hamilton (108-90 in his 7th season at EKU)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech erased an 8-point halftime deficit to defeat Richmond on Tuesday afternoon.

Kaden Cooper led the way for Tech with 16 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, and 4 steals in 37 minutes of action.

Daniel Batcho (13 pts), Amaree Abram (12 pts), and Sean Newman (12 pts) all scored in double-figure for the Bulldogs.

All 12 of Newman's points came in the second half. The Los Angeles, CA native also added a game-high 8 assists.

Devin Ree played his best game of the season with 9 points and 9 rebounds in 32 minutes of action

Scouting the Colonels

Eastern Kentucky comes into the matchup Wednesday with a 1-1 record in the Gulf Coast Showcase.

The Colonels fell 63-61 to Ball State on Monday before defeating Southern Illinois 77-72 on Tuesday.

Devontae Blanton is leading the Colonels averaging 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game this season.





---

