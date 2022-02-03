PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs FAU

Louisiana Tech (16-5, 7-2) will travel to FAU (12-9, 5-3) for a Conference USA match-up on Thursday night.

Game Time | 6:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | FAU Arena in Boca Raton, FL

LA Tech HC | Eric Konkol (145-70 in 7 seasons as a HC, 145-70 in 7 seasons at Louisiana Tech)

FAU HC | Dusty May (59-50 in 4 seasons as a HC, 59-50 in 4 seasons at FAU)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech fell 63-62 in its last game to North Texas on Saturday.

After leading by as much as 17 in the second half, North Texas was able to come all the way and prevail with a win after Tylor Perry connected on a 3-point field goal with 4.9 seconds remaining.

In the defeat, Kenneth Lofton Jr had 20 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals and 1 block in 32 minutes of action.

Louisiana Tech is now one game back of North Texas in the West Division standings of Conference USA.

Scouting the FAU Owls

Dusty May's team is currently 5-3 in C-USA action after splitting games at UTEP and UTSA last weekend.

The Owls are a 0.5 game back of Middle Tennessee in the East Division standings of Conference USA.

Michael Forrest and Alijah Martin will pace FAU on the offensive end averaging 13.9 points per game.

Martin is shooting 40% from 3-point range.

