PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs FIU

Kenneth Lofton Jr continued to shine for the Bulldogs as the big man finished with 16 points, 14 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals in 30 minutes of action.

The Bulldogs trailed by as many as 20 points against the Owls before losing by 10.

Louisiana Tech dropped its second consecutive game 83-73 at FAU on Thursday night.

FIU HC | Jeremy Ballard (61-53 in 4 seasons as a HC, 61-53 in 4 seasons at FIU)

LA Tech HC | Eric Konkol (145-71 in 7 seasons as a HC, 145-71 in 7 seasons at Louisiana Tech)

Louisiana Tech (16-6, 7-3) will travel to FIU (13-9, 3-6) for a Conference USA tilt Saturday night.

Scouting the FIU Panthers

FIU earned a 77-67 victory over Southern Miss on Thursday night.

In the victory, Denver Jones came off the bench to score a game-high 23 points in 29 minutes of action.

Jones was 7/7 from 3-point range and is now shooting 38% from 3 this season.

Tevin Brewer leads the Panthers in scoring averaging 15.4 points per game.

---

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com to discuss the match-up with FIU. Join us for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Dunkin' Dogs throughout the 2021-2022 season.

Sign-up here.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue