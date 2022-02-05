PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs FIU
Louisiana Tech (16-6, 7-3) will travel to FIU (13-9, 3-6) for a Conference USA tilt Saturday night.
Game Time | 6:00 PM
TV/Radio Network | ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM
Location | FIU Ocean Bank Arena in Miami, FL
LA Tech HC | Eric Konkol (145-71 in 7 seasons as a HC, 145-71 in 7 seasons at Louisiana Tech)
FIU HC | Jeremy Ballard (61-53 in 4 seasons as a HC, 61-53 in 4 seasons at FIU)
Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs
Louisiana Tech dropped its second consecutive game 83-73 at FAU on Thursday night.
The Bulldogs trailed by as many as 20 points against the Owls before losing by 10.
Kenneth Lofton Jr continued to shine for the Bulldogs as the big man finished with 16 points, 14 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals in 30 minutes of action.
Scouting the FIU Panthers
FIU earned a 77-67 victory over Southern Miss on Thursday night.
In the victory, Denver Jones came off the bench to score a game-high 23 points in 29 minutes of action.
Jones was 7/7 from 3-point range and is now shooting 38% from 3 this season.
Tevin Brewer leads the Panthers in scoring averaging 15.4 points per game.
---
Join us at BleedTechBlue.com to discuss the match-up with FIU. Join us for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Dunkin' Dogs throughout the 2021-2022 season.
Sign-up here.
Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue