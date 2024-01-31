Louisiana Tech (15-6, 5-1) will hit the road for a matchup at FIU (7-14, 2-4) on Thursday night.

Game Time | 6:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, FL

LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (30-24 in his 2nd season at LA Tech)

FIU HC | Jeremy Ballard (84-93 in his 6th season at FIU)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech has now won five games in a row after a 73-53 win over New Mexico State on Saturday afternoon.

Isaiah Crawford continued his strong play with 25 points and 8 rebounds in 33 minutes of action. The Fort Worth native is averaging 18.7 points per game in conference play.

Daniel Batcho notched his 9th double-double of the season with 12 points and 15 rebounds.

Tech ranks 11th nationally allowing 63.2 points per game and 8th nationally in allowing opponents to shoot 38.6% from the field.

Scouting the FIU Panthers

Jeremy Ballard's club sits at 7-14 overall but is 6-3 at home this season.

Javaunte Hawkins (12.8 ppg) and Arturo Dean (12.6 ppg) are the two Panthers that are averaging double-figures in scoring this season.

Dean leads the nation averaging 3.9 steals per game.

Opponents are averaging 77.2 points on 48% shooting from the field this season.

ESPN FPI

ESPN's FPI gives Louisiana Tech a 76.8% chance at winning against FIU on Thursday night.

