Louisiana Tech (17-8, 7-3) will close out a two-game homestand by hosting FIU (8-17, 3-7) on Saturday afternoon.

Game Time | 2:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (32-26 in his 2nd season at LA Tech)

FIU HC | Jeremy Ballard (85-96 in his 6th season at FIU)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech got back in the win column with a 63-58 victory over Jacksonville State on Thursday night.

Playing without Daniel Batcho due to injury, Terri Miller stepped with a career-high 17 points in a career-high 28 minutes.

Isaiah Crawford struggled offensively only going 5/17 from the field, but the Ft. Worth native had 13 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, and 3 bocks in 40 minutes of action.

The Bulldogs finished 17/21 (81%) at the free throw line which played a key role in earning the victory.

Scouting the FIU Panthers

FIU fell for the 6th time in 7 games with a 70-56 loss at Sam Houston State on Thursday night.

Jayden Brewers was the top scorer for the Panthers in the loss with 15 points in 24 minutes off the bench.

Jeremy Ballard's club really struggled offensively only shooting 35% from the field and 22% from 3-point range.

ESPN FPI

ESPN's FPI gives Louisiana Tech a 95.8% at earning a victory over FIU on Saturday afternoon..

---

Join the discussion regarding the match-up with FIU on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Dunkin' Dogs basketball throughout the 2023-2024 season.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue