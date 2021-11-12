PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs Jackson State

Louisiana Tech (0-1) will open the home portion of its 2021-2022 season against Jackson State (0-1) Friday night.

Game Time | 6:30 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

LA Tech HC | Eric Konkol (129-66 in 6 seasons as a HC, 129-66 in 6 seasons at Louisiana Tech)

Jackson State HC | Wayne Brent (108-138 in 8 seasons as a HC, 108-138 in 8 seasons at Jackson State)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech fell 93-64 to #14 Alabama in its season open Tuesday night.

In the defeat, Alabama shot 50% from the field and made 13 three's against Bulldog defenders.

Tech will focus on limiting that type of shooting against Jackson State.

Looking at the positives against Alabama, three Bulldogs scored in double figures led by Keaston Willis with 16 points.

Isaiah Crawford added 15 points, while Kenneth Lofton Jr scored 12 points and pulled down a team-high 9 rebounds in only 20 minutes of action.

Scouting the Tigers

Jackson State fell 71-47 to 11th-ranked Illinois in its season opener Tuesday night.

The Tigers were out-rebounded by 20 and committed 20 turnovers in the loss.

Coltie Young, a freshman from Starkville, MS, came off the bench to score 12 points on 4 three-point field goals to lead the Tigers.

Jackson State finished 13-6 a season ago and went 12-0 in SWAC play winning the conference regular season championship.

