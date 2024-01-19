Louisiana Tech (12-6, 2-1) will hit the road for the third time in four conference games for a contest at Jacksonville State (10-8, 2-1) on Saturday afternoon.

Game Time | 4:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Pete Matthews Coliseum in Jacksonville, AL

LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (27-24 in his 2nd season at LA Tech)

Jacksonville State HC | Ray Harper (142-102 in his 8th season at Jacksonville State)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech picked up a close 80--76 overtime victory over Liberty in its last game on Sunday.

In the victory, Isaiah Crawford led the way with 22 points and 7 blocks.

Daniel Batcho chipped in with 21 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 blocks, while Tahlik Chavez was terrific as usual with 19 points.

Sean Newman stole the show in overtime scoring 6 of Tech's 11 points. The sophomore finished with 14 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists in the win.

Scouting the Jacksonville State Gamecocks

The Gamecocks come into the matchup on Saturday at 2-1 in conference play. Ray Harper's club holds victories over FIU & Liberty, while its lone defeat came at Western Kentucky last Saturday.

Kyky Tandy will be a handful for the Bulldogs to contain. Tandy is averaging 19.3 points per game on 45% shooting from the field.

Tandy will take nearly eight three-point attempts per game and is making them at a 40% clip.

Defensively, Jacksonville State is only allowing 62.8 points per game.

ESPN FPI

ESPN's FPI gives Louisiana Tech a 56.6% chance at winning against Jacksonville State on Saturday.

