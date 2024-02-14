Louisiana Tech (16-8, 6-3) will host Jacksonville State (12-13, 4-6) in a Conference USA matchup on Thursday night.

Game Time | 6:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (31-26 in his 2nd season at LA Tech)

Jacksonville State HC | Ray Harper (144-107 in his 8th season at Jax State)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech dropped its second straight game with a 65-62 loss at Liberty on Saturday night.

A Kaden Metheny three-point field goal with 2.1 seconds left gave the Flames the last-second victory.

Isaiah Crawford led the way for the 'Dogs with 19 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 6 steals, and 3 blocks in 39 minutes of play.

Daniel Batcho added 18 points, 9 rebounds, and 1 block in the defeat.

Scouting the Jacksonville State Gamecocks

The Gamecocks enter the matchup on Thursday night having lost 6 of their last 8 games.

Jacksonville State fell 70-59 at home to Western Kentucky in its most recent game on Saturday.

Kyky Tandy continues to lead the way offensively averaging 18.4 points per game. Tandy is the only Gamecock averaging double-figures in scoring this season.

Juwan Perdue is leading Jacksonville State in rebounding averaging 6 per game.

ESPN FPI

ESPN's FPI gives Louisiana Tech a 89.5% at earning a victory over Jacksonville State on Thursday night.

---

Join the discussion regarding the match-up with Jacksonville State on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Dunkin' Dogs basketball throughout the 2023-2024 season.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue