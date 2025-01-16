PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs Jacksonville State

Louisiana Tech (13-4, 2-2) will take its show back out on the road to Jacksonville State (9-7, 1-2) on Thursday night.

Game Time | 6:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Pete Matthews Coliseum in Jacksonville, AL

LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (50-32 in his 3rd season at LA Tech)

Jax State HC | Ray Harper (155-119 in his 9th season at Jacksonville State)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech won its second consecutive game with a 79-74 victory over Liberty on Saturday night.

Sean Newman Jr. and Daniel Batcho carried the load for the Bulldogs in the victory.

Newman Jr. scored a career-high 27 points and dished out 8 assists. The Los Angeles, CA native leads the country averaging 9.5 dimes per game.

Batcho finished with his third double-double of the season scoring 24 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.

Scouting the Gamecocks

Ray Harper's squad has lost two of its first three games to open C-USA play but are 5-0 at home this year.

Jaron Pierre Jr. is leading Conference USA in scoring averaging 22.2 points per game on 46.7% shooting from the field.

The New Orleans native has eclipsed the 20-point mark in 12 of 16 games this season.

Michael Houge and Mason Nicholson provide a formidable post presence for the Gamecocks and combining to average 16.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game.

---

