Louisiana Tech (6-5) will host Jarvis Christian (3-7) in its final non-conference game of the 2022-2023 season on Wednesday afternoon.

GAME INFO

Tip-off Time | 12:00 PM

Location | Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

TV/Streaming | CUSA.tv

Radio | KXKZ 107.5 FM

LA TECH PREVIEW

Louisiana Tech dropped its conference opener 60-55 at UTEP on Saturday night.

In the defeat, Tech shot only 29.6% from the field.

Cobe Williams continues to pace the Bulldogs offensively averaging 17.9 points on 46.5% shooting from the field.

JARVIS CHRISTIAN PREVIEW

Jarvis Christian fell 109-64 in its last game against Rice on Monday night.

James Phillip Russell leads the team in scoring averaging 12.6 points per game.



---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Dunkin' Dogs Basketball.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue