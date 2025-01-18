PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs Kennesaw State

Louisiana Tech (13-5, 2-3) will close out a 2-game road trip with a game at Kennesaw State (10-7, 2-2) on Saturday afternoon.

Game Time | 4:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, GA

LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (50-33 in his 3rd season at LA Tech)

Kennesaw State HC | Antoine Pettway (25-23 in his 2nd season at Kennesaw State)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech suffered a tough 2-point defeat 63-61 at Jacksonville State on Thursday night.

The Bulldogs got a number of open looks throughout the evening but were only able to connect on 43% of their shots overall and only 25% from 3-point range.

Daniel Batcho led the way offensively with 19 points and 8 rebounds.

Sean Elkinton came off the bench to scored 13 points on 5/8 shooting in 28 minutes of action.

Scouting the Owls

Kennesaw State knocked off Sam Houston State 75-69 in overtime on Thursday night.

In the victory, Adrian Wooley scored a team-high 25 points and grabbed 9 rebounds. Wooley, a freshman, is averaging 18.7 points per game this season.

Simeon Cottle and Braeden Lue chipped in with 19 and 17 points, respectively.

Adrian Wooley, Braeden Lue, and Jamil Miller all start as freshmen for the Owls and are combing to averaging 37.8 points and 17.6 rebounds per game.

---

Join the discussion regarding the match-up with Kennesaw State on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Dunkin' Dogs basketball throughout the 2024-2025 season.