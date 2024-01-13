Louisiana Tech (11-6, 1-1) will return home for a Conference USA match-up with Liberty on Sunday afternoon.

Game Time | 2:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPN2/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (26-24 in his 2nd season at LA Tech)

Liberty HC | Ritchie McKay (237-119 in his 11th season at Liberty.

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech earned a 60-52 win at Middle Tennessee on Thursday night.

In a defensive battle in which both teams were held to less than 40% shooting from the field, Daniel Batcho was the difference for the Bulldogs.

Batcho had 16 points (12 in the second half), 13 rebounds (9 in the second half), and 3 blocks (2 in the second half) in the victory.

Tahlik Chavez finished with 15 points and knocked down 3/5 from three-point range. The Arlington, TX native is now shooting 41% from 3 this season.

The Blue Raiders shooting only 38.9% from the field marked the 11th time in 17 games that Tech has held its opponent to < 40% shooting from the field.

The Bulldogs rank 64th nationally in defensive efficiency.

Scouting the Liberty Flames

Ritchie McKay's team comes into the contest on Sunday having lost three of its last four games after a 61-51 home loss to Jacksonville State on Wednesday night.

Kyle Rode will pace the Flames offensively averaging 13 points per game. Rode is shooting 37% from 3-point range.

Kaden Matheny (11.9 ppg), Zach Cleveland (11.1 ppg), and Brody Peeples (10.8 ppg) round out the Flames that are averaging double-figures in scoring.

Liberty ranks 88th nationally in offensive efficiency entering the game.

ESPN FPI

ESPN's FPI gives Louisiana Tech a 57.2% chance at winning against Liberty on Thursday.

---

