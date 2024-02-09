Louisiana Tech (16-7, 6-2) will travel to Lynchburg, VA for a matchup with Liberty (15-9, 4-5) on Saturday night.

Game Time | 7:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPNU/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, VA

LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (31-25 in his 2nd season at LA Tech)

Liberty HC | Ritchie McKay (241-122 in his 11th season at Liberty)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech saw its 6-game winning streak come to an end with an 81-76 loss the Western Kentucky on Wednesday night.

The loss marked the first time Tech has lost inside the Thomas Assembly Center this season.

Playing without Tahlik Chavez, Jordan Crawford and Dravon Mangum stepped up in a major way.

Crawford scored a career-high 25 points on 11/15 shooting from the field, while Mangum added a career-high 23 points of his own.

The Bulldogs defeated the Flames 80-76 in overtime back on January 14th.

In the win, Isaiah Crawford and Daniel Batcho combined for 43 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 blocks.

Scouting the Liberty Flames

Ritchie McKay's squad has won 4 of its last 6 games in conference play after some struggles early on.

The Flames dismantled Middle Tennessee 88-53 on Thursday night.

Kyle Rode (13.2 ppg), Kaden Metheny (12.7 ppg), Zach Cleveland (12.5 ppg), and Brody Peebles (11 ppg) are all averaging double-figures in scoring and can be a handful to slow down at times.



Peebles got his first start of the season against Middle Tennessee on Thursday night and scored 21 points on 7/12 shooting from the field.

ESPN FPI

ESPN's FPI gives Louisiana Tech a 32.9% chance at winning at Liberty on Saturday night.

---

