PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs Liberty

Louisiana Tech (12-4, 1-2) will look to complete a 2-game home sweep with a win against Liberty (14-2, 2-1) on Saturday night.

Game Time | 7:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPNU/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (49-32 in his 3rd season at LA Tech)

Liberty HC | Ritchie McKay (258-129 in his 12th season at Liberty)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech got back on track with a convincing 81-64 victory over FIU on Thursday night.

The Bulldogs shot 58% from the field and out-rebounded the Panthers by 9 in the victory.

Al Green came off the bench to score a season-high 21 points on 7/9 shooting from the field in 25 minutes of action.

Kaden Cooper added 19 points and a team-high 8 rebounds in 32 minutes. It was Cooper's high scoring game since he put up 25 in a win against Georgia Southern on December 13th.

Scouting the Flames

Liberty earned its first road win of CUSA play with a 76-68 win at Sam Houston State on Thursday night.

Colin Porter led the way offensively for Ritchie McKay's team with 17 points and 5 assists from his point guard position.

Taelon Peter added 15 points off the bench in 22 minutes of action. Peter is a transfer from D2 Arkansas Tech.

Zach Cleveland is having a sensational junior season averaging 11.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 5.2 assists from his forward position. The Bloomington, IN native averaged 12.5 points, 6 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 2.5 blocks per game against LA Tech last season.

