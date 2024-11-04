PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs LSU-A

Louisiana Tech will open its 2024-2025 season at home against LSU-A on Monday night inside the Thomas Assembly Center.

Game Time | 6:30 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (37-28 in his 3rd season at LA Tech)

LSU-A HC | Dimario Jackson (26-7 in his 2nd season at LSU-A)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech returns six players from its 22-win team a season.

Daniel Batcho (15.2 ppg, 9.8 rebs, & 2.4 blks last season) headlines the group and was named Preseason Conference USA Player of the Year.

Sean Newman, Devin Ree, Jordan Crawford, Will Allen, and Ben Ponder also return for Talvin Hester in 2024-2025.

Amaree Abram (GA Tech), Kaden Cooper (Oklahoma), Sean Elkinton (St. Edward's), and Will Jeffress (Pittsburgh) were added through the transfer portal this off-season. Both Abram and Cooper are expected to start in the backcourt alongside Sean Newman.

AJ Bates (HS), Landren Blocker (HS), and Al Green (JC) were added as a part of the 2024 recruiting class to complete the roster.

High expectations surround the 'Dogs in 2024-2025 as the team was picked to win Conference USA by the league's coaches in the preseason.

Scouting LSU-A

LSU-A is traditionally one of the better teams year-in and year-out in the NAIA ranks, and the start to their 2024-2025 campaign appears to show that they'll be really good yet again.

Dimario Jackson's team knocked off Lamar 83-80 in an exhibition and also already hold wins over Wiley University and Loyola University in the early going.

G Kashie Natt is leading the team in scoring averaging 16 points per game. Natt is also leading the team in rebounding averaging 12 per game.

---

Join the discussion regarding the match-up with Middle Tennessee on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Dunkin' Dogs basketball throughout the 2024-2025 season.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue