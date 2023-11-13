Louisiana Tech (0-1) will host Lyon College (1-2) in the first home game of the 2023-2024 season on Monday night.

Game Time | 6:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPN+KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (15-19 in 1+ season at LA Tech)

Lyon College HC | Rodney Mayes (3rd season at Lyon College)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech fell 81-73 at Colorado State in its season opener last Monday night.

Jaylin Henderson (16 points), Sean Newman (15 points), and Tahlik Chavez (11 points) all scored in double-figures in their Bulldog debuts.

Talvin Hester's club out-rebounded the Rams by 17. Dravon Magnum led the charge with 10.

Isaiah Crawford only played 12 minutes due to foul trouble and will be looking to find his groove on Monday night.

Scouting Lyon College

The Scots come into the matchup with Louisiana Tech at 1-2 overall and are averaging 77.6 points per game.

Kylon McCullough is averaging 21 points per game on 52% shooting from the field.

---

