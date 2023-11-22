Louisiana Tech (3-1) will host McNeese (5-1) in non-conference action inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Wednesday afternoon.

Game Time | 3:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPN+KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (18-19 in 1+ season at LA Tech)

McNeese HC | Will Wade (0-0 in 1st season at McNeese, currently serving 10-game suspension)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech earned a 67-53 win over Southern Utah in its last game on Tuesday afternoon.

Isaiah Crawford scored 18 points on a perfect 6/6 shooting from the field in 29 minutes of action.

Daniel Batcho had his first double-double of the season with 10 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 blocks for the 'Dogs.

Tech limited the Thunderbirds to only 32% shooting from the field.

Scouting McNeese

McNeese earned its 5th win of the season with a 59-48 victory over Texas State on Tuesday afternoon.

Antavion Collum was big on the interior with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Christian Shumate also chipped in 13 points in 29 minutes of action.

---

Join the discussion regarding the match-up with Colorado State on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Dunkin' Dogs basketball throughout the 2023-2024 season.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue



