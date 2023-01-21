Louisiana Tech (11-8, 4-4) will look to make it two wins in a row on Saturday afternoon when it plays host to Middle Tennessee (12-7, 5-3).

GAME INFO

Tip-off Time | 4:00 PM

Location | Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

TV/Streaming | CBS Sports Network

Radio | KXKZ 107.5 FM

LA TECH PREVIEW

Louisiana Tech earned an 85-74 overtime victory over Western Kentucky on Thursday night.

Both teams led by as many as 12 points in the contest before Bulldogs out-scored the Hilltoppers 11-0 in the extra frame to earn the win.

Cobe Williams led Louisiana Tech offensively with 20 points on 7/15 shooting from the field In 41 minutes of action.

Jordan Crawford, coming off the bench for the first time since November 17th, had 11 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 steals and 0 turnovers in 34 minutes.

Tech was 14/32 (54%) from 3-point range in the win.

MIDDLE TENNESSEE PREVIEW

Middle Tennessee earned its 3rd straight win 62-58 over Charlotte on Thursday night.

Deandre Dishman and Eli Lawrence will carry the load for the Blue Raiders on the offensive end of the floor.

Dishman is averaging 12.3 points per game, while Lawrence is averaging 12.2 points per game.

The Blue Raiders have not played in Ruston since January 12, 2019. Louisiana Tech won that contest 73-56.

---

