Louisiana Tech saw its bowl hopes come to an end with a 35-14 loss at Arkansas on Saturday evening.

The Bulldogs are now 4-7 overall and 3-4 in Conference USA action with one game remaining in the 2024 season.

Tech's defense forced three turnovers in the contest but did give up 454 yards of total offense to the Razorbacks.

Let's take at how the Dogs performed on an individual basis, per Pro Football Focus.