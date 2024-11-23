GAMEDAY CENTRAL | LA Tech vs Arkansas

BleedTechBlue.com is GAMEDAY CENTRAL throughout the 2024 Louisiana Tech football season.
Louisiana Tech will travel to Arkansas for its final non-conference game of 2024.
Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 PM.
Where to watch? How to listen?
Match-Up | LA Tech (4-6) @ Arkansas (5-5)
When | November 23, 2024
Where | Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, AR
TV Network | SEC Network+/ESPN+
Radio Network | KXKZ 107.5 FM
Postgame Coverage: KXKZ 107.5 FM (The Louisiana Tech postgame call-in show, call in and give your thoughts on the 'Dogs! We'll take your calls at 800-730-8031.)
About the Two Teams
Louisiana Tech HC | Sonny Cumbie (10-24, 3rd season)
Arkansas HC | Sam Pittman (28-30, 5th season)
LA Tech Statistical Leaders | QB Evan Bullock (1,518 yards passing, 12 TDs & 2 INTs), RB Omiri Wiggins (83 carries, 351 yards rushing, 1 TD), WR Tru Edwards (59 catches for 760 yards, 6 TDs), LB Kolbe Fields (67 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 INT), LB Zach Zimos (53 tackles, 3 TFL),
Arkansas Statistical Leaders | QB Taylen Green (2,363 yards passing, 11 TDs & 8 INTs, 407 yards rushing ,5 TDs) RB Ja'Quinden Jackson (115 carries, 648 yards rushing, 11 TDs), WR Andrew Armstrong (61 catches for 931 yards, 1 TD), LB Xavian Story (80 tackles, 8 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 INT), CB Doneiko Slaughter (61 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack, 1 INT)
Miss any of our coverage this week? Check it out right here:
The 3-2-1 | Bulldogs shock WKU, set for non-conference tilt at Arkansas
BTB Radio | WKU Recap, Choate previewing Arkansas
Scouting Arkansas QB Taylen Green
Weekly Press Conference | Arkansas Game Week
Starter Comparison | LA Tech vs Arkansas
Score Predictions | LA Tech vs Arkansas
Betting Preview | LA Tech vs Arkansas
Three Keys to Victory | Arkansas
GAME THREAD | LA Tech vs Arkansas
Following the game, we will breakdown the snap count totals on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball + take a look at Pro Football Focus Player Grades for each player and much more!
