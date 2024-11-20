Scouting Arkansas QB Taylen Green

Taylen Green will make his 33rd career start at quarterback for Arkansas on Saturday afternoon.

Green, a prep star in Lewisville, Texas, transferred to Arkansas after starting 22 games at Boise State and leading the Broncos to a Mountain West Title in 2023. The redshirt junior earned the starting job in fall camp and has had an up-and-down first season in Fayetteville. Arkansas has lost three of their last four but can become bowl-eligible this weekend with a win over the Bulldogs

2024 Statistics

10 GP, 178/290 (61%) for 2,355 yards, 11 TDs, 8 INTs, 594 rushing yards, and 5 rushing TDs.

For his efforts, Green has earned an 88.1 PFF grade through 631 snaps this season.

Let's take a deeper dive into his numbers.

Passing Numbers by Level

At LOS or Behind | 31/33 (94%) for 192 yards, 0 TDs & 0 INTs

0-9 Yards Downfield | 87/114 (76%) for 837 yards, 2 TDs & 2 INTs

10-19 Yards Downfield | 39/75 (52%) for 671 yards, 3 TDs & 3 INTs

20+ Yards Downfield | 21/49 (43%) for 655 yards, 6 TDs & 3 INTs

Passing Pressure

Kept Clean | 136/198 (69%) for 1,765 yards, 7 TDs & 5 INTs

Under Pressure | 42/92 (46%) for 590 yards, 4 TDs & 3 INTs

Not Blitzed | 126/192 (66%) for 1,650 yards, 6 TDs & 5 INTs

When Blitzed | 52/98 (53%) for 705 yards, 5 TDs & 3 INTs

In his first season as the Razorbacks’ quarterback, Taylen Green has led Arkansas to a 5-5 record. Green’s best game of the season came at Oklahoma State, where he threw for 416 passing yards and added 61 yards on the ground in an overtime loss. In the middle of a big upset over #4 Tennessee, Green was injured, and his running game usage has dipped ever since.

During Arkansas’ first four games versus FBS opponents, Green averaged 14.5 rush attempts per game. Since his injury versus Tennessee, Green has averaged just 6.5 rush attempts over the last four games.

Arkansas leans heavily on the run under Sam Pittman and Bobby Petrino but still possesses a group of talented receivers that Tech’s defense will have to gameplan around. The clear #1 receiver is 6’4 Andrew Armstrong, a former Texas A&M-Commerce WR who leads the team with 61 receptions for 931 yards and 1 touchdown. Green’s favorite red zone target is 6’3 TE Luke Hasz and he leads the Razorbacks with 4 receptions touchdowns.

The Razorbacks’ offense is ranked 2nd in the SEC in total offensive yardage but just 6th in scoring. Arkansas has been well-balanced offensively, ranking 5th in passing and 4th in rushing yardage this season.

Louisiana Tech’s defense came up clutch at WKU last week to keep the Bulldogs’ bowl hopes alive. Can the defense carry the momentum into Fayetteville and come out with a massive win?

